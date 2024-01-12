The Cowboys Playoff Bingo Drinking Game All The Wives Will Be Playing This Weekend

Videos by OutKick

Here at the OutKick Culture Department, it’s one of our favorite times of the year on the sports calendar.

It’s that time of year when content is pouring in from all sorts of different angles including TikTok where a genius wife has come up with a way to drink and watch Cowboys games with her husband, who helps her get loaded on wine, vodka or whatever the hell she’s suckin’ down.

Makenzie Waters is going viral this week at the perfect time as her husband’s Cowboys prepare for what many believe is the year Jerry and the ‘Boys get over the hump and into the Super Bowl. It all starts Sunday at home against the Packers (4:30 ET, Fox).

Waters’ created a bingo drinking card featuring reactions her husband makes during games. If her husband flexes, she covers a square. If her husband yells, “Let’s GOOOOO,” it’s another square. If he gives someone a high-five, it’s another square.

You get the idea.

Put it this way, Makenzie could be suckin’ down multiple beers in one drive.

Ladies, the playoffs are going to be emotional. He’s going to have (multiple) 10-team parlays that just need some random wide receiver to go OVER 1.5 catches to hit. He’s going to tell his buddies via text all about his bets.

God forbid you have friends over. The guys will be talking about their can’t-miss parlays like women talking Stanley cups.

Get a version of this Cowboys Playoff Bingo Drinking Game for yourself

Just copy Makenzie’s work here.

Get your colored pencils out. Make this a Pinterest project. Shoot, have the kids play along!

“Hey kids, each time dad yells ‘STFU’ at Greg Olsen during the Fox broadcast, you get to suck down a juice box. Who’s in?”

YAAAYYYYY!

The kids are in.

Just remember to hide the pets. These games are just as stressful on them as they are on the family. Remember to send the Doodle to his/her safe space.