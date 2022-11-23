Cowboys Cheerleaders Kylie & Sophy Are Ready For Thanksgiving, Disgusting Michigan Fans, Plus Bartolo Colon Lime Hunting

What are we thankful for this year? Yes, this is purposely lighthearted, there’s enough seriousness in this world and we don’t need extra stress on Thanksgiving Eve

This job The Bengals making it to a Super Bowl so the last 30 years aren’t nearly as painful My basement recliner My wife for being willing to manage things like making reservations for the 10-year-old to participate in student council tree decoration events Golf course beers with the boys; There’s just something about the simplicity and calmness of it all $200 OLED TVs Sitting on the patio listening to the birds chirp away and not hearing the kids fighting over the Switch Joe Burrow Yacht Rock Being able to get both cars in the garage My friend Diesel who started a subscription cancelation party via our text group; Since that night, I’m up to $90 in monthly savings from slashing subscriptions and figuring out how to lower our Verizon bill without dropping services; I’d forgotten about so many subscriptions from my previous Internet life before OutKick…so long to $19 podcasting technology I haven’t used in over two years Multiple city road trips; Fentanyl’s got nothing on throwing together a roadie with multiple cities to experience like I’m a roadie for Van Halen Making it through a year of random driveway hoops sessions without blowing out an ACL Finally getting out on the road to meet Screencaps readers; Put in Bay, Birmingham and Pittsburgh were great times; More cities are on the list in 2023 Florida Mike T. & Cindy T. trip reports and seeing a TNML sticker on Mike’s Euro rental car Northern Michigan dive bars; I got to experience a few exceptional places this year, including the Swmp II in Frederic, MI Experienced waitresses with a smile on their faces…this country needs a Miss Waitress USA contest…we must cherish the great ones Those stripes on a Thursday night as the sun is setting and my cardinals start to come home after a long day of looking for things to eat SeanJo for compiling Sunday Screencaps; At this time last year, I was working 6-7 days a week and long hours; Thank you to Fox News Corp. and Gary Schreier for hiring talented people to take OutKick to the next level

John in PA wanted ideas for unique Americana experiences he could give to his daughters as Christmas gifts and Screencaps stepped up

Now, let’s keep in mind that John in PA has daughters who are 15,18, and 22.

• Chris in Nebraska writes:

Saw John’s email. What about the big Wiffle ball tournament in Wren, Ohio?

Also, shameless plug for the Pella, IA tulip festival. Pella is a small town in Central Iowa that has a ton of really cool Dutch flavor.

Lastly to plug my local state, the College World Series…while not exactly off the beaten path anymore is a tremendous, tremendous event.

• Brandon in Pinckney, MI writes:

3-day weekend in Traverse City, MI in the winter. There’s a ski hill with a tubing hill w/ pull rope just outside downtown (Timberlee Hills), he can get a fancy spa hotel at Grand Traverse Resort or go AirBnB/boutique hotel right in downtown, take his girls shopping in downtown TC at all the boutiques, do a winter wine tour with his older daughter on the Peninsula, and there’s a couple guided snowmobile tour operators in the city that do half-day and full day guided tours.

His girls are old enough that each ride their own or go tandem (Blue Sky Snowmobile Rentals). Plenty of upscale and dive-bar restaurants including a couple of arcade restaurant bars within the downtown district. And he can either drive in or fly in (TC has a pretty nice airport with decent connections for a small town).

• Ken S. in South Carolina writes:

A thoroughly enjoyable and distinctive American trip for John in PA and his daughters could be the Texas Hill Country. Lots of good music, fabulous food, friendly people and beautiful countryside.

Fly in to San Antonio, then drive the short distance to Gruene and catch some live music. If you time it right, you can head north from there, and enjoy an evening of dancing and live music at Anhalt Dance Hall, or Kendalia. After that, head for Luckenbach for the music and the atmosphere. Stay in Fredericksburg, to see the Museum of the Pacific War, and visit Wildseed Farms for wonderful floral plantings. Lots of breweries and wineries in the region, also.

Of course, be sure to get some of the wonderful Tex-Mex food, don’t skip the BBQ, and the outstanding bakeries. It would make an unforgettable vacation.

• Lynn M. writes:

If John wants something unique, Toad Suck Daze in Toad Suck, Arkansas will be May 5-7, 2023

• Kile K. writes:

Just going to keep it short and sweet. May not be great yet as only one of his girls is of drinking age but, the Octoberfest in Helen, GA fits the unique experience requirement to a T. I haven’t been in over a decade but it was awesome. Feels like a time warp. Small American town at its finest. I plan on taking my daughter sometime when she’s older, because her name is Helen and what kid wouldn’t think visiting a town with your name isn’t awesome?

I’m lazy so you or the other readers can do research to find the necessary content. Happy Thanksgiving.

• John W. in PA is also thinking about the Savannah Bananas being a smart 2023 pure Americana experience:

Not sure where the other John in PA is but Bananas are playing just across the river from me in August

Kinsey:

Let’s keep the suggestions coming. One of you is going to get into the bourbon today and come up with the perfect trip idea for John and his daughters.

Screencaps improvement ideas

• Bill H. checks in with a suggestion:

How about putting your email answers in a different color? Maybe not biblical red, definitely not white, but not black. – most of the Ohio State colors.

Take the first letter from John today (sounds biblical), where does his letter end and your comment start? It’s in there.

I can see your answer back in black (AC/DC) – More work? Up yours! Happy Thanksgiving.

Everyone, keep your family Thanksgiving dinners civil, but don’t take any stuffing from righteous indignant punks either…. And fly your US flag!

Kinsey:

Does this help, Bill?

He’s like Jess in Alabama attacking me over my organizational skills! OutKick management doesn’t have to say anything to me about my performance because these two have it covered! These two have given me more constructive criticism than Clay Travis has in 2 1/2 years since he brought me to the ship.

All joking aside, I thank both of them for trying to make this a better experience for all involved.

Speaking of Bill H.

• Bill H. writes:

Isn’t Cleveland in your backyard? Why is the turf being addressed on Tuesday?

TNML still fits.

Tuesday Night Maintaining Lawn.

Sic em, Joe.

Kinsey:

Bill, I’m one guy. Trying running one mowing league. This is like trying to lead this country as a huge political figure. In fact, Bill, I do more work running a mowing league than politicians who run a country of 320 million citizens and non-citizens.

Dry brine recipe for your turkey

• Mike B. writes:

Awhile back you shared a poster from an emailed regarding a dry rub for the turkey. Any chance you have this archived and can share again?

Kinsey:

The great Tara P. in Ringgold, GA has you covered.

The secret or not so secret to a tasty turkey is the very important step of brining your bird before you smoke/roast/fry it. In the case of smoking, I would say it is best to DRY brine it. You could do a wet brine, but it requires pans/pots big enough to submerge the bird. I have never let my family down using this method. No more drowning the turkey in giblet gravy unless that is your thing. This turkey method delivers flavor and juice! I came across this recipe for a dry brine in a Southern Living magazine a couple years ago and followed to a T it will not fail. Although, you might have to adjust cooking time for the size of your bird and the type of smoker you have. We use an Orion Smoker.

Dry Rub Recipe;

Cooking Instructions:

PSA….DON’T FORGET TO THAW THE TURKEY STARTING TWO DAYS PRIOR TO COOKING OR BRINING!

What’s one unique thing in your house?

Speaking of subscriptions…this might be going too far

Mercedes is making better performance a *$1,200* subscription in its EVs 🤯



Subscribers will get to increase horsepower and torque, while dropping 0-60 times, for all EQ electric models.



The "Subscriptionization of Everything" is out of hand.



(source: @thedrive) pic.twitter.com/dQEF3wWWSs — CarDealershipGuy (@GuyDealership) November 22, 2022

And that’s it. Thanksgiving Eve Screencaps is in the books.

There will be a Thanksgiving edition of Screencaps and I hope to feature your ‘Thankful’ emails. Have some fun with them.

Have a great day. Stay safe on the roads where people will be looking at their phones and have a great holiday.

Numbers from :

The average price of a used Tesla is now over $10k lower than the peak in July. pic.twitter.com/TiMCtHUP2n — Charlie Bilello (@charliebilello) November 23, 2022

