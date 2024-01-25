Cowboys Cheerleader Who Said Packers Were Disrespectful: ‘You’ve Missed The Point’

Videos by OutKick

One week after accusing members of the Green Bay Packers of being “disrespectful” during their wild card win, Dallas Cowboys cheerleader Darian Lassiter is doubling down … and then shutting it down.

Lassiter went viral last week for posting a TikTok calling out Packers players for yelling at them after scoring a touchdown — of which there were many in Green Bay’s beatdown — but provided no visual evidence.

Basically, her word — with some backup from a few of her Dallas teammates — against everyone else.

Most in the comments section were on Darian’s side. Some, though, accused her of simply wanting the attention and dared her to show some proof.

Where’s the smoking gun? Well, if you came here expecting to see it, you may as well hit the bricks. Dallas Darian doesn’t have it, and you’re just gonna have to deal with it, haters:

Cowboys cheerleaders have beef with Packers

Well, that solves … nothing! Frankly, I’m not sure this is a big enough deal to even still care about it one week after the fact, but whatever. It struck a chord with you guys last week — Lord knows you let me know about it — so I figured I’d do a follow-up.

Still not sure who to believe here. On the one hand, why would members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleading roster make that up? What’s the point? For the clicks? They’re Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders. They don’t need help getting clicks. Sort of comes with the territory.

On the other hand, the examples Dallas Darian gave weren’t exactly specific. They were just sort of general accusations of “yelling.” No names, no numbers, no specific time or quarter or touchdown, just … yelling.

Here’s the initial video, which has nearly 1 million views in eight days:

“I have never experienced such disrespect from the other teams’ players to the cheerleaders in my five years as an NFL cheerleader,” Lassiter says in the now-viral video.

“We would would be minding our own business and the Packers would score a touchdown, and they would come up to us — standing on the sidelines, minding our own business, and start yelling at us.”

That little clip, combined with teammate Jensen Lynn commenting that she was “on the verge of tears,” was all we had for a week. Until now.

Not sure this clears anything up (it doesn’t), but it appears Dallas Darian doesn’t intend to drag this out any further.

She — like both the Packers and Cowboys — is checking out for good this season.