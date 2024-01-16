Cowboys And Eagles Fans Are Miserable Today And It’s Great

Videos by OutKick

This past weekend’s NFL Wild Card Games were absolutely atrocious. Hardly any games were relatively close as you had blowout after blowout except for the Lions holding on to defeat the Rams by 1 point.

So with a weekend full of WTF moments as you looked at your bet slips and tried figuring out how you were going to explain this one to your significant other, there wasa silver lining that we can agree was great to see: Cowboys and Eagles fans absolutely devastated by their team’s pitiful performances.

Let’s be honest, unless you’re a Cowboys fan you agree with me that their fanbase has been stuck in the 90’s when they were once good and actually winning playoff games and Super Bowls. Nonstop thinking they still run the football world when they haven’t won in TWENTY EIGHT YEARS. Meanwhile, the Eagles fans have always been annoying, but in recent years have just become a fanbase you want to root against simply because “Philly.”

And now we have these amazing videos of their fans in absolute shambles after both NFC East teams were knocked out in the Wild Card of all rounds. Enjoy!

LET’S BEGIN WITH THE EAGLES

Always love to see the Eagles fanbase just miserable on national television!

EAGLES FANS GOING THROUGH IT 😬 pic.twitter.com/McbmvKHlkT — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 16, 2024

Here we have an Eagles fan that had so little faith in his team that he brought a “Fire Sirianni” sign to the game just knowing that the head coach wasn’t going to lead his team to victory.

Eagles fans have had ENOUGH pic.twitter.com/DsbMCaAbqV — Kelly (@kellyinvegas) January 16, 2024

AS FOR THE COWBOYS

You know it’s bad when fans were throwing fists at each other because they were in such disarray.

We’ve got Cowboys fans fighting pic.twitter.com/weA2fGE0XW — Kyle Williams (@KyleJW7515) January 14, 2024

That is of course, those who didn’t bounce early.

EMBARRASSING: THOUSANDS of #Cowboys fans are leaving the stadium in middle of a playoff game pic.twitter.com/5L9rdtz54y — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) January 15, 2024

And it didn’t get any better for those watching the Cowboys collapse at home.

Unfortunately for El Paso’s Dallas Cowboys’ fans, it is about that time. Need them reactions.



Send them over to sguzmaniii@ktsm.com pic.twitter.com/UwlnZJ1x6F — Sam Guzman (@SamGuzmanTV) January 15, 2024

Cowboys fans are taking their playoff loss really well pic.twitter.com/fuipHABIjR — KRAKEN🐙 (@SinktheKraken4) January 15, 2024

And the icing on the cake? When Double-J, Mr. Jerry Jones, the Cowboys savior and hero said the hell with this.

Jerry Jones can't watch 😬 pic.twitter.com/IUo630Rwkz — SB Nation (@SBNation) January 14, 2024

NFC EAST GOT ROCKED IN THE WILD CARD

It was only a few weeks ago when both Dallas and Philly fans were running their mouths about their teams. “You don’t like Dak Prescott cause you’re just a hater…” or Eagles fans already booking their Las Vegas Super Bowl hotel suites when the team started 10-1 this season.

And then this past weekend happened.

The Cowboys had all the advantage in the world – finishing first in the NFC East, guaranteed home field advantage until the NFC Championship. And rightfully so – they hadn’t lost a home game all season long! That is, until they loss 48-32 to a Packers team without Aaron Rodgers anymore but instead Jordan Love who gladly picked apart the Dallas defense.

As for the Eagles? Please, as if.

You mean to tell me you’re going to lose to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-9? There aint nothing ‘special’ about that, Philly.

Now both teams may be in for an overhaul as both Cowboys head coaches Mike McCarthy and the Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni may be out of a job soon. The Cowboys will also have to figure out what they’re doing with their quarterback Dak Prescott, who needed to do anything at all except get knocked out in the first round of the playoffs. And look what you did to Jason Kelce, Philly fans!

As for the rest of us? Today is the day that you’re able to rip, mock, laugh at and just lay it into any of your Dallas or Philly fans – because even they know that they blew it.