Cowboys And Chargers Should Score Often

Videos by OutKick

Cowboys vs. Chargers, 8:15 ET

Not even close. That’s what I said when I looked at my ticket from the most recent play on a primetime game. Yes, it happened just last night when I advised everyone to take the Bills to put up 30+ on the Giants. They were held scoreless in the first half and ended with just 14 points. It was ugly. Still, for the week, I am 2-1 and can end 3-1 with a win tonight. I have a play we can cash together in a matchup between the Cowboys and Chargers.

There was a lot of buzz around the Cowboys this season and they came out of the gate looking like one of the best teams in the NFC. Unfortunately for Dallas fans, the Cowboys have looked awful in two of their past three games. When their defense shows up, they’ve held teams to 13 points in three games. When the defense doesn’t (their two losses), they’ve allowed 70 points in two games. Last week they were absolutely thrashed by the 49ers, losing 42-10. It wasn’t a pretty game from their defense, but the offense looked like trash as well. Dak Prescott threw for just 153 and three interceptions. Sure, he had a touchdown, but it was fairly meaningless. Although they needed to somewhat abandon the running game, it was still unimpressive as their leading rusher only had 29 yards. Tonight they should be able to destroy the Chargers as the Los Angeles defense is not impressive at all. Prescott gets an opportunity for a get right game and he should be able to attack the Chargers on all three levels.

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE – SEPTEMBER 17: Justin Herbert #10 of the Los Angeles Chargers rolls out of the pocket during an NFL football game against the Tennessee Titans at Nissan Stadium on September 17, 2023 in Nashville, Tennessee. The Tennessee Titans won 27-24 in overtime. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

The Chargers are coming off of their bye week and even better than the rest is that they were able to get their star running back, Austin Eckler, back on the field tonight. After starting the season with two close, competitive losses, they were able to win their past two games. The problem isn’t the offense for the Chargers. Even without Eckler, they are generating almost 120 yards on the ground. Justin Herbert has been putting up almost 300 passing yards a game as well. I’m a bit concerned for him in this game because Herbert can be coaxed into some stupid throws and the Cowboys thrive on turnovers and bad passes. They have a very stingy secondary and have allowed just 185.8 yards per game to opposing offenses… with the exception of last game against the 49ers where Brock Purdy looked like the Joe Montana against them. Herbert is a more capable quarterback than Purdy, but I do think he’s more likely to make a mistake as well.

After a loss like they had last week, the Cowboys have to be anxiously awaiting the return to the field. In this game, I need to take the over. Dallas should have a good gameplan and should be able to get whatever they want against the Chargers. The weapons that Los Angeles has should be a difficult enough matchup for the Cowboys defense to figure out. I’d say the Cowboys probably win, but I’m not as confident in that as I am about points being scored in this one.

For more sports betting information and plays, follow David on Twitter: @futureprez2024