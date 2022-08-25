Cowboys All-Pro LT Tyron Smith Suffers Gruesome Injury: ‘Tore Off The Bone’

Dallas Cowboys All-Pro left tackle Tyron Smith suffered a gruesome injury during Wednesday’s practice, is scheduled to have surgery today and could be out until December.

According to reports, Smith was hurt during a run when he went to the ground as he attempted to block LB Leighton Vander Esch.

While his ACL is still in tact, Smith’s hamstring reportedly “tore and came off the bone.”

Cowboys’ LT Tyron Smith’s hamstring tore and came off the bone, per sources. He could have surgery as early as today, pending meeting with doctors. He is out indefinitely, and is unlikely to return before December. https://t.co/t5HPYHB1D9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) August 25, 2022

My goodness.

Tore and came off the bone? Brutal.

Even crazier is the fact that Smith reportedly walked off the field under his own power, left practice with no limp, and gave no indication that his hamstring was literally dangling from the bone.

“He gave me a nice reassuring grunt like he usually does,” lineman Connor McGovern said. “That’s the one thing playing next to him for so long, I can decipher his grunts. I think he’s all right.”

Smith, 31, is an eight-time Pro Bowler and the protector of QB Dak Prescott’s blind side. He’s dealt with several injuries over the past six years, hasn’t played a full season since 2015 and missed 14 games in 2020 after neck surgery.

Smith missed six games last season because of COVID and an ankle injury, and he turns 32 in December.

The Cowboys now have two weeks to fill a major hole on an offensive line that’s already filled with question marks. Dallas has a new right tackle in Terence Steele and a rookie left tackle/guard in Tyler Smith.

Dallas opens the season Sept. 11 against Tampa Bay.