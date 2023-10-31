COVID Vaccine Pushers Are Asking For The Grace They Wouldn’t Grant Others … Don’t Give It To Them | Tomi Lahren

Videos by OutKick

Well folks, not only does the COVID vaccine and all of its boosters NOT prevent infection or spread, now there’s this.

A new FDA- funded study shows that older adults who got last year’s version of the booster plus a high-dose of flu vaccine in the same visit … ya know that two-for-1 thing Taylor Swift’s boyfriend is pushing in his Pfizer ad ..

Well, they have the potential for increased stroke risk.

Now experts don’t want to freak you out, okay, they say this research is just preliminary and other factors may be at play like older people already being at a higher risk for stroke.

Ironic, because that’s kinda the same thing some of us said about the people dying of COVID in the first place, that perhaps COVID alone wasn’t this boogeyman but rather COVID paired with underlying issues and old age…

The results for this flu plus COVID vax equals stroke risk study haven’t been “peer-reviewed” yet through the “normal scientific process,” either so experts don’t want folks to get too concerned..

Well, again, ironic, because some of us were a little worried about that experimental COVID vaccine that was rushed through with emergency authorization and didn’t go through the “normal scientific process.”

This all feels so icky. It feels like we’ve been lied to and the truth is finally creeping out, but too little and too late.

The same goes for the COVID protocols that pre AND post dated the almighty vax.

Now years later after lives, businesses, educational potential, social skills and our economy has been eroded by the lockdown, shutdown, tyrannical COVID policies, some that originally pushed them are “sorry.”

Like this NYU professor who once pushed for MORE COVID rules and more COVID tyranny but now he just wants some grace.

Well, I was on the board of my kids school during COVID. I wanted a harsher lockdown policy, and in retrospect, I was wrong. The damage to kids of keeping them out of school longer was greater than the risks. But here’s the bottom line myself, our great people, the CDC. I’d like to thank the governor. We were all operating with imperfect information and we were doing our best. So, let’s learn from it. Let’s learn from it. Let’s hold each other accountable. But let’s bring a little bit of grace and forgiveness and that shit. Show that we’re stronger. Yeah.

No grace. None.

You ruined lives, some irreparably so. You don’t get an oopsie whoopsie sorry.

No Mulligans For Mishandling Of COVID

And same goes for ALL of the so-called leaders who locked us down, masked us up and coerced Americans to get the jab. You don’t get mercy or grace or amnesty for that either.

And I include several REPUBLICANS on that list too.

But there is one silver lining in all of this, we’ve learned our lesson. Well, not the green-hairs who are still masked to the forehead, likely unbathed, and probably out there right now protesting for Hamas- y’all are lost causes.

But as for the rest of us, I’m proud of us.

A couple months ago the Democrats really tried to bring COVID back from the dead and they failed. We collectively put our feet down and guess what, the COVID fear pornographers have basically been silenced and put out of business.

WE have the power to stave off tyranny and we HAVE the ability to demand freedom. We just gotta do it more often and NEVER and I mean NEVER let them get away with it again.

Those are my Final Thoughts. From Nashville, God bless and take care.

For More Hot Takes, Must-See Interviews and Final Thoughts, catch Tomi Lahren is Fearless every Monday, Wednesday and Thursday at 7 PM ET on OutKick.com and across the OutKick social networks. Follow along at: @TLIsFearless