Couple Marries A Few Weeks After Bride Won Her Husband In TikTok Competition

A couple that gets married for a viral internet stunt together, stays together. Everyone knows this. It’s a romantic tale as old as time. The formula is an easy one to follow.

Boy creates a TikTok video saying he wants to marry a stranger. Girl responds to the video and wins the competition. The two get married and live happily ever after.

Now that’s romance. And that’s exactly how things played out for social media influencers Danielle and Gunnar almost three years ago.

That’s right, back in 2021 the couple tied the knot just a few weeks after the bride won her husband in a competition on TikTok.

“Me and Danielle met online, but not through your conventional Tinder or Bumble,” Gunnar said during a recent episode of Love Don’t Judge. “We actually met through TikTok. I posted a video saying I wanted to marry a complete stranger, and a bunch of people responded.”

Danielle was one of those who responded and she ended up winning. She said in her response to his video, “I’ve always wanted to get married in some crazy, stupid way in Vegas in a bikini and a cowboy hat getting married by Elvis… So are we doing this?”

Gunnar wasn’t only attracted to his future wife’s looks, he was into the lifestyle she was living. Prior to throwing her hat into the TikTok competition, Danielle had bought a converted ambulance and was traveling around in it.

Danielle And Gunnar Are A Match Made In TikTok Heaven

“She was living the lifestyle I wanted to be living,” Gunnar admitted. “It did help that she was easy on the eyes.”

A week after Danielle won the competition, she met Gunnar for the first time in person. He proposed and the two set up a road trip to Vegas in the converted ambulance where they would tie the knot on Valentine’s Day.

I told you this was a romantic story. The two took the trip to Vegas with the full intention of filing for a divorce a week after they tied the knot.

Gunnar and Danielle never filed for divorce. He flew back home following the wedding for a job, but was invited back out on the road with his wife shortly after.

The traveled and lived together strictly platonically for three months. Then the two started falling for each other. Now they’re approaching their third wedding anniversary.

What was the key to making it work? Danielle thinks it was going into the marriage with no pressure and the expectation that they were going to be divorced within a week.

“We expected to get divorced after a week – the bar was on the floor,” she said. “Having no pressure to make it work, made it work.”

There you have it. Winning your husband in a competition on social media doesn’t mean you have to get divorced right after tying the knot.

In fact, winning your husband in a competition could be the key to a successful marriage.