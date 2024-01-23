Country Star Arrested For Getting Hammered In Nashville And Allegedly Starting A Fight With Cops

Videos by OutKick

Country singer Chris Young was arrested on Monday night in Nashville after apparently getting a little too intoxicated and getting into a scuffle with officers from the Tennessee Alcohol Board Commission (TABC).

Young was at the popular Tin Roof bar with a couple buddies around 8:30 p.m. when the officers came in to do a ‘compliance check,’ and began asking for everyone’s ID’s to make sure they were over 21.

Apparently the Nashville Star reality star didn’t appreciate them trying to ruin people just trying to have a good time on a Monday of all nights so he began questioning the officers while recording them on his cell phone.

Chris then decided to act out his No.1 hit song ‘I’m Comin Over,’ by literally coming over to where the officers were at the next-door bar. And that’s when the hits began.

Popular country singer Chris Young was arrested on three charges including assaulting an officer in Nashville on Monday. (Metro Nashville Police Department)

YOUNG APPEARED TO BE JUST A BIT DRUNK

According to the police affidavit, Young put his hand out and attempted to stop the officers from leaving the second bar while also ‘striking one of the agents’ in the shoulder who then pushed him back. It seems that’s when all hell broke loose with Chris’s buddies and random people at the bar jumping in and everyone pushing and shoving each other. Young was eventually arrested and charged with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and assaulting an officer. He was booked and held overnight before being released this morning with a pending court date.

“Young’s eyes were bloodshot and (watery) and he had slurred speech,” the police report continued.

Ah, see a sober Chris Young wouldn’t have done this! Blame it on the alcohol – my man was absolutely living his best on a Monday night. Probably ripped some Screwball peanut butter whiskey and half a rack of Coors Lights and who knows, maybe some Ol’ Smokey moonshine as well.

I don’t know, I think Yonng was just sticking up for his local watering holes – aint nothing more country than that in a small town!

YOUNG HAS MULTIPLE NO. 1 HITS

Anyone that’s ever been to Nashville knows that tourists and everyone fly in on Thursday and leave Sunday while Mondays are typically the night that locals go out because thankfully all the bachelorette parties have left the city. I get why Young was angry – of all days and people to bother you’re going to disrupt the local neighborhood people on a Monday?!

Young is well known in the country music world thanks to winning Season 4 of USA Network’s Nashville Star. He also has been all over country radio thanks to his eleven No. 1 singles.

Something tells me that he may go towards the outlaw country roots for his next one though!