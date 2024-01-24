Country Music Star Chris Young Arrest Video May Need A Red Challenge Flag

Videos by OutKick

Chris Young — the country music star, not the slightly above average ex-baseball outfielder — was arrested Monday night because he got tanked and then got a little too handsy with a couple Alcoholic Beverage Commission (ABC) officers.

At least that’s what the arrest affidavit from Monday night said. Video obtained by News Channel 5 reporter Nick Beres may tell a different story.

First, from the affidavit. Young, the 38-year-old country singer, was hit with three charges – disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and assaulting an officer — after things escalated during a compliance check Monday night.

Agents entered the Tin Roof bar around 8:30 and Young was holding his ID over his head (which is funny in itself). They checked his card and moved on. Young then started asking questions and began recording the agents.

Here’s where things go from iffy to bad … agents then left the bar and went to another one — the Dawg House — and Young and his buddies followed them there.

While attempting to leave this bar, an agent said Young put out his arm to block his exit and allegedly struck him. The ABC agent said he pushed the musician back to create distance and other bar patrons became involved.

This was all from Monday night. Now, we have video, and some folks think it raises some questions.

Video Shows Tennessee ABC Officer Push Chris Young To The Ground Before Arrest In Nashville Bar



🎥: Nick Beres https://t.co/PAavXZMa41 pic.twitter.com/wqog69lQI4 — Whiskey Riff (@WhiskeyRiff) January 24, 2024

Where do we land on this Chris Young video?

Thoughts? Does the story match the video? It’s a tale as old as time.

Chris Young definitely touches the officer. No debate there. The question here surrounds the whole “struck him” part. I reckon it depends on if you consider that reach a strike or not.

I can tell you right now, the internet most definitely does NOT consider it a strike. The streets are very pro-Chris Young this morning in light of this video, and I think I sort of agree with that opinion.

Here’s the full affidavit, for those who feel like really digging in. For those who don’t, here’s the quote in question:

“While walking out the door Mr. Young put his hands out to stop me from leaving the bar and struck me on the shoulder. I then pushed Mr. Young to create distance since I had no idea of who Mr. Young was or what he had.”

The report also notes way at the bottom that Young’s eyes were blood shot and watery, while he was also slurring his speech.

Tanked or not, the video still raises a few eyebrows. Beres also noted after obtaining the above video that Young’s lawyer stated the country singer simply wanted to confirm the identity of the men — who were not in obvious uniforms … and ask about the photo of his ID.

So, fair or foul here? Not sure that’s considered a “strike,” but also not sure it’s a great idea to touch an officer, especially after following them from one bar to the next.

We don’t have any ex-refs in the OutKick booth to go to — “Gene, what do you see?” — so we’ll leave it up to you guys.

Let us know!

Did the report match the video? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.