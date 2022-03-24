Couch Potatoes, Unite: YouTube Adds Heaping Helping Of Movies And TV Shows, For Free

In the event you’re not enough of a couch potato, fear not. YouTube will keep you on your rear end, where you belong.

As relayed by Deadline, the gigantic streaming platform is now adding 4,000 full television episodes, as well as 1,500 full movies. And yes, all are free, provided you can suffer through the ads.

“Series included in the new set of offerings include Hell’s Kitchen, Andromeda and Heartland. Movies drawn from the libraries of studios like Disney, Warner Bros. and Paramount include Legally Blonde, Runaway Bride and Gone in Sixty Seconds,” Deadline reported. “The film and TV titles are not exclusive, but they are available free and many are available in 1080p and 5.1 surround sound audio.”

Oh, and in case all that doesn’t quench your desire to YouTube and chill, there’s more. It appears approximately 100 new titles will be added each month moving forward.

YouTube isn’t just to be viewed on mobile devices either.

“In December, according to Nielsen, YouTube reached more than 135 million people on connected TVs in the U.S.,” Deadline wrote.

Hulu? Netflix? YouTube? The choice is yours, and now there’s more choices than ever. Of course, you could always just read a book and ignore all of them. But if the goal is to be braindead for a while, hey, YouTube has always been here to help.