Coroner Suspends Inquiry Into On-Ice Death Of Hockey Player Adam Johnson

The senior coroner in Sheffield, England has announced a suspension of her inquiry into the on-ice death of ex-NHLer and Nottingham Panthers forward Adam Johnson.

The 29-year-old was killed after being hit in the neck by the skate blade of Sheffield Steelers forward Matt Petgrave. This happened during an Elite Ice Hockey League (EIHL) game in October.

The incident kickstarted discussions of making neckguards mandatory. It also fueled questions about whether or not criminal charges should be filed.

Sheffield senior coroner Tanyka Rawden opened an inquest into Johnson’s death last year and reviewed the case on Friday.

Her conclusion? She didn’t make one.

At least not yet.

Instead, she suspended the inquiry until later in the summer unless police — who are still investigating the incident as a potential homicide — choose to press charges.

Coronoer’s Office Cites Police Investigation In Decision To Suspend Adam Johnson Inquiry

“Since the opening of the inquest on November 3 2023, detectives from South Yorkshire Police have arrested and questioned a man on suspicion of manslaughter,” the coroner’s office said, per Nottinghamshire Live. “The suspect has been released on police bail while the investigation continues.”

This suspect has never officially been identified though it has been widely believed to be Matt Petgrave. He has not played a game since the incident.

The office’s statement continued by citing a portion of the UK’s Coroners and Justice Act 2009 which allows for suspending an inquiry if homicide charges could be filed.

However, if the Yorkshire Police decide not to charge anyone before July 26, the inquiry will resume.

“If South Yorkshire Police determine before July 26 2024 that no person will be charged with a homicide offence involving the death of the deceased, the coroner will resume her investigation upon receiving notification of that decision.”

Adam Johnson played college hockey at the University of Minnesota-Duluth. He appeared in 13 games for the Pittsburgh Penguins across the 2018-19 and 2019-20 NHL seasons.

