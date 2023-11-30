Corey Perry Apologizes For ‘Inappropriate’ Behavior After Chicago Blackhawks Waive Vet

Videos by OutKick

After a wild few days of speculation, former Chicago Blackhawks forward Corey Perry is speaking on his surprising split with the team.

Perry addressed his situation with the Blackhawks after the team waived the veteran on Tuesday. Over the weekend, Blackhawks brass announced the team’s decision to place Corey Perry on waivers, with the intent to terminate his one-year deal, after exhibiting “unacceptable” behavior.

TEMPE, ARIZONA – Corey Perry of the Chicago Blackhawks stretches on the ice prior to the game against the Arizona Coyotes at Mullett Arena on October 30. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Corey Perry Speaks On Unexpected Split With Team

The forward shut down rampant speculation, or most of it, regarding his dismissal with an official statement released on Thursday.

In his statement, the 38-year-old shared his struggle with alcoholism; he thanked the Chicago Blackhawks, fans and his family for their support since leaving the team.

Perry called his behavior “inappropriate and wrong.”

“I would like to sincerely apologize to the entire Chicago Blackhawks organization, including ownership, management, coaches, trainers, employees, and my teammates.”

He added, “I would also like to apologize to my fans and my family. I feel embarrassed, and I have let you all down.”

Corey Perry releases a statement: pic.twitter.com/UnXbuk1tlS — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) November 30, 2023

Perry signed with the lowly Blackhawks this offseason, looking to add a veteran presence.

Rumors ran wild on the internet over Perry’s departure; desperately looking for sense in a jarring situation.

Blackhawks general manager Kyle Davidson noted during his Tuesday press conference that Perry’s behavior did not involve other players in Chicago.

“This does not involve any players or their families, and anything that suggests otherwise, or anyone that suggests otherwise, is wildly inaccurate, and frankly, it’s disgusting,” Davidson said.

On an early downslope to the season, the Blackhawks will continue rolling with the punches. Meanwhile, Corey Perry aims to get well and potentially help a team.

Best of luck to the vet.

(Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)