Cops Show Up At TikToker’s Door After She Makes Viral Video Taking Off Underwear In Hardware Store

Videos by OutKick

TikToker and all around content creator Layla Kelly, who claims she “fell from heaven into your browser history,” learned that despite a video of hers going viral not everyone was a fan of it.

The 33-year-old from New Zealand had a couple of police officers show up at her door to inform her of this news. In the video, Layla and a friend are at a local hardware store leaving “presents for the dads” in the form of their underwear being dropped off around the store.

Thinking that someone had died when officers arrived for a “very serious talk,” she was relieved and confused that they had shown up at her house over a viral video.

“I was so confused, I just started blankly at them,” Layla said after nearly panicking. “I couldn’t understand what had happened. The cops were at my door over a video? It didn’t make sense.”

“I never expected what they were about to tell me.”

The original version of the video, which she has subsequently reposted several times with varying captions, racked up 15 million views after it went viral.

Apparently the nearby hardware store, Bunnings, didn’t appreciate the clip – which was meant to be a joke – and wanted her banned from their stores.

As a result, Layla had to sign multiple trespass notices. If she visits any of the Bunnings stores in Wellington over the next two years she’ll be hit with a hefty fine.

Layla Kelly Will Have To Put The Hardware Store Content On Hold For Now

Layla went on to explain that there were no pairs of underwear harmed in the making of the viral clip. The two friends had worn a couple pairs of underwear for the video and they weren’t actually left behind in the store.

She’s a responsible content creator after all. There’s no chance you’re getting a pair of her underwear for free. She’s running a business, not a charity.

“They were simply a prop for the video, we didn’t really take our underwear off,” she said. “You can’t believe everything you see online. I also wouldn’t leave my underwear for free like that.”

Adding to confusion of the visit by officers is the fact that the store employees never asked them to stop filming during their visit to the store that day. They were obviously not there to load up on lumber.

“We filmed a bunch of different videos there,” she continued. “No staff told us anything, except that when we took our shoes off at one point they said we need to put them back on, which we respected.”

“It was such a weird conversation to have with police, and I was trying not to laugh. It all felt so bizarre.”

Layla did not face any charges and pointed out that they weren’t hurting anyone nor did the two ever exposed themselves while in the store. That said, she won’t be making any trips to that particular hardware store.

“I definitely won’t be going into any Bunnings stores though, that’s for sure.”

It’s hard out there for content creators. There are trolls trashing your every move and now hardware stores putting the clamps on making your content in the wild.