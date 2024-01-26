Cops Are Investigating Whether Or Not Members Of Ezekiel Elliott’s Crew Were Involved In A Texas Bar Fight

Videos by OutKick

Former Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott was back in his old stomping grounds this weekend when a brawl broke out at a Texas bar.

Zeke and his crew were apparently enjoying a night out at the Concrete Cowboy when things went sideways. The Concrete Cowboy is described as part nightclub, part sports bar, and is located next to the Dallas Cowboys’ practice facility in Frisco, Texas.

Patriots running back Ezekiel Elliott following the win over the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High. (Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports)

According to TMZ Sports, the fight happened around 1 am and officers from the Frisco Police Department are still investigating the circumstances surrounding it. One of the things they’re attempting to get to the bottom of is whether or not anyone from Elliott’s crew was involved.

Police say in the incident report that “a male and a female were physically assaulted by a large group of males.” A spokesperson for the police department stated that witnesses say that “members of Elliott’s group may have been involved.”

Video taken by someone inside the bar at the time of the brawl shows a large group of people in some sort of scuffle. Punches can be seen making contact, but it’s hard to tell who is involved in the fight.

Video Shows Ezekiel Elliott Wasn’t Anywhere Near The Bar Fight

Although the video also shows clearly that Elliott was nowhere near the action when it took place. He appeared to be busy with more pressing matters at that time.

While the punches were being thrown on the other side of the room, Zeke can be seen talking with a woman on the other side of the bar.

Elliott takes a quick look over his shoulder at the fight. He turns back, shakes head, and resumes the conversation with the unidentified woman.

If anyone Zeke knew was involved in the melee, you certainly couldn’t tell by his reaction to it as it was going down. He wasn’t concerning himself with the situation at all.

Now, if it turns out that members of his crew were involved in the bar fight, that was taking place several feet away from him, then this is an all-time move on his part.

To look over and see the action, then simply shake your head, and go back to talking to the woman without a care in the world. That’s what some might consider a veteran move.