Cop Twerked On By Women At A Party After Being Mistaken For A Stripper

A police officer’s arrival at a party in Sydney recently received an unexpected reaction from the partygoers. Instead of being upset by seeing the officer walk through the front door the group of mostly women responded by twerking on him.

The women didn’t realize that the cop was there to shut down their good time, not add to it. They thought the officer was hired to provide some extra entertainment for them as a stripper.

Cop in Australia mistaken for a stripper and twerked on by women at party (Image Credit: Getty)

That narrative was helped by someone at the party, who immediately thought the officer was there to strip out of his uniform. The woman was heard yelling, “stripper! stripper! stripper!” shortly after his arrival.

Video of the exchange with the officer, which was posted on TikTok by someone at the party, shows the officer being mistaken for an entertainer while being surrounded by women. He is seen shaking his head a few times with a slight grin on his face.

The text overlay of the video describes the scene for viewers. It reads, “When the cop rocks up to shut down your event but you all think he’s a stripper.”

According to the caption, the officer realized he was outnumbered by twerking women and decided to leave without calling for backup or putting an end to the party.

The caption says, “The way he ended up just leaving because everyone started twerking around him.”

Call A Cop A Stripper And Twerk Until The Sun Comes Up

If you’re not ready for the night to end it turns out you don’t have to go nuts on the responding officers. All you have to do is handout a compliment by mistaking them for a stripper.

There’s no need whatsoever to scream at the officer or become combative. Those methods never work. What you need to do is, after calling the officer a stripper, gather the ladies around and start twerking.

What officer is going to stop that kind of good clean fun? The answer is very few.

Most, like this officer, don’t want to be the one that puts an end to a twerking party. They’d much rather be out on the streets putting away actual criminals.