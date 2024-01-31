Cop-Hating Las Vegas Judge Finds Herself In Hot Water After Hot Tub Night Out With Public Defenders

Videos by OutKick

There’s nothing honorable about this Honor.

Anti-cop and former member of the Democratic Socialists of America Las Vegas judge Erika Ballou is under investigation after putting up multiple social media posts that seriously question her fairness and integrity – including one that has to do with a night out in a hot tub with public defenders.

The Nevada Commission of Judicial Discipline released a formal announcement of multiple ethical violations and charges against the Clark County District Court Judge this week who has been serving as judge and sometimes even jury since being sworn in back in 2021.

Judge Ballou was upset she had to go to work the day after Billie Eilish. (Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline)

JUDGE BALLOU HAS REPEATEDLY MADE ANTI-COP STATEMENTS

Amongst her ethical violations includes a social media post in which she complained that she had to go to work the next day as a judge because she was attending the “Life is Beautiful” music festival in Vegas the night before!

“Life is STILL beautiful, despite the fact that Billie Eilish doesn’t START for 30 minutes and I have an 8:30 calendar tomorrow,” Ballou allegedly posted on Instagram before adding the hashtag “VacateTheShitOuttaOutofCustodyCases.”

Oh, so sorry to interrupt your night out Judge. Can’t be having you miss Billie Eilish just hours before you’re supposed to determine someone’s fate. I mean WTF are we doing here people?

Seriously, imagine showing up to your court date and walking in seeing this judge who just went out and partied her face off the night before at a massive music festival. We all know how foggy our brains can be at times, even the most mundane tasks take a bit longer to complete as you’re pounding coffee to sweat out the hangover, begging for the clock to hit 5pm so you can get the hell home and take a nap.

But imagine doing that… as a JUDGE with all the power in the world – or at least the legal system behind you?

Judge Ballou seen in a hot tub with public defenders which is a conflict of interest. (Nevada Commission on Judicial Discipline)

HOT TUB FUN

If that wasn’t enough, this genius of a judge – who comes across as an entitled brat – decided to brilliantly post a separate encounter on social media where she was seen partying at a hot tub with two public defenders.

Yes, that’s right, Judge Ballou posted a Facebook photo that showed her decked out in a bikini along with another bikini-clad lawyer as they have their arms around a public defender who definitely shouldn’t have his shirt off in the photo.

“Robson [the public defender] is surrounded by great tits,” Ballou eloquently wrote.

We all know that although it may seem that judges and public defenders may be in cahoots at times, one would expect a judge to not actually post about it on social media. Why’s that? Because the Judicial Code of Ethics strictly forbids any public display of showing favoritism towards ‘any person or organization’ that is in a position to ‘influence the judge.’

Sharing the same disgusting hot tub water that is filled with spilled booze and dead skin seems like a somewhat compromising position to be in. Nope, nothing ethical about that.

Judge Erika Ballou is facing ethical violations for partying with public defenders. (Getty Images)

BALLOU RAN FOR OFFICE UNDER DEMOCRATIC SOCIALISTS

Ballou’s lack of comprehension comes as no surprise based on previous statements she has made. In 2021 while referring to black people she publicly said, “You know you don’t want to be nowhere where cops are cause I know I don’t, and I’m a middle-aged, middle-class Black woman. I don’t want to be around where the cops are because I don’t know if I’m going to walk away alive or not.”

At the time Ballou faced multiple calls for her to resign from her judicial position – including from Las Vegas cops and the Vegas Police Benevolent Association.

She refused to. But as they always say – “the rule of law” will always catch up to those that continue to test it. And in Ballou’s case, her ethic violations may hopefully make her step down from her position where she clearly has no idea how to handle such responsibility.