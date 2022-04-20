Cooper Kupp Not Looking To Reset Receiver Market With Next Contract

If the Rams’ Cooper Kupp wanted to break the bank and become the league’s highest-paid receiver, hardly anyone would bat an eye.

Without Kupp on the outside and in the slot of Los Angeles’ offense, you can almost guarantee that the Rams would not be reigning Super Bowl champions. Kupp completed the triple crown this past season, pacing the NFL with 145 receptions for 1,947 yards and 16 touchdowns. He then hauled in 33 receptions for 478 yards and six scores in four games during the playoffs.

But after fellow star receivers Tyreek Hill ($30 million annually) and Davante Adams ($28 million annually) got the bag, and amid reports that youngsters Deebo Samuel, A.J. Brown and Terry McLaurin are looking to get paid, the 28-year-old said Tuesday that he has no interest in resetting the market.

“I don’t think that’s the approach that I take,” Kupp said, via NFL.com. “There’s a place you want to be. There’s a place that I think is fair. I’m not trying to beat anybody. I’m not trying to compare myself to anyone else.”

Kupp is entering year two of his three-year, $47.25 million deal, which pays him $15.75 annually. That makes him perhaps the biggest steal in the league, as that number doesn’t even crack the top 15 at his position.

