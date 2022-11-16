Cooper Kupp Headed To IR With Ankle Injury, Surgery Scheduled

We’ve come a long way since Dr. Dre hit the piano keys at SoFi Stadium.

The reigning-champion Los Angeles Rams received daunting news on Tuesday upon hearing that star wide receiver Cooper Kupp was headed to IR after suffering a high ankle sprain injury on Sunday against the Arizona Cardinals.

LA lost to their intradivision rivals, 27-17, in more ways than one.

Kupp will also undergo surgery to treat the ankle injury, which Rams head coach Sean McVay called “significant” after further evaluations. The 29-year-old WR is expected to miss at least four weeks, according to early forecasts.

Bad News Gets Worse For Kupp, Rams

Cooper Kupp's injury 😔 Prayers up for him that it's nothing serious. pic.twitter.com/tqXanZEwtq — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) November 13, 2022

McVay shared the news with the media on Tuesday.

“It’s significant,” McVay said. “But what we’ve got to be able to do is say, ‘Alright, let’s put our heads together, let’s figure out who we’re playing with, what do those guys do well … ”

(Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Losing Kupp managed to sharpen the post-Super Bowl dip that the Rams have gone through this season as the team struggles to find wins or a semblance of their past offensive success.

Coop was back to his indomitable play this season and became the only bright spot of the staggering Matthew Stafford offense.

Coming off his Triple Crown season (leading the NFL in receptions, yards and TDs), Kupp tallied 75 catches for 812 yards and six touchdowns through nine games. It’ll be a pounding headache for the Rams’ air attack to spark big-play or consistent production now that defenses can plan past Kupp.

Considering the Rams’ running committee has also failed to find its footing, the 3-6 team (sitting at the bottom of the NFC West) may witness a sharper regression than imagined.

All eyes will also be on second-year Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris to lead the star-studded unit into dominating games when their offense can’t hang.