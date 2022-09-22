‘Cool Bride’ Jena Sims Gave Brooks Koepka A Nice Wedding Day Surprise

What a life it is for golfer Brooks Koepka.

This guy goes from slumming it on the PGA Tour to securing a massive new contract ($100 million?0 from LIV Golf, golfing less and marrying Jena Sims in a matter of like four weeks over the summer. Now self-described “cool bride” Sims is revealing how she surprised her husband at their June wedding.

In a Wednesday Instagram Story, Sims showed off the sexy surprise photoshoot that was printed on the inside of Koepka’s wedding jacket. “I had a whole night (brooks wasn’t home!) and did a shoot with @slimshayedy @jessicalindsayglam @sarahannahsims for the images printed on the inside of brooks’ jacket,” Sims explained.

Yep, “cool bride” has been confirmed.

Jena Sims wedding surprise Brooks Koepka
Jena Sims had a surprise for Brooks Koepka on their wedding day / Instagram Story
Jena Sims being a cool bride for her husband / Instagram Story
Brooks Koepka showing off his Jena jacket / Instagram Story

While most modern women think it’s a “cool bridge” moment to get their husband a Skoal can groom’s cake, Jena gave Brooks something he’ll never forget. It’s one of those moments where Brooks, 32, takes a look inside his jacket and comes to the full realization that he’s doing the right thing by slapping a ring on 33-year-old Jena’s finger.

I watch Jena’s Instagram Stories as part of my employment, which means I know Jena parties; Jena loves dogs; Jena works out; Jena actually works. I even know that Jena’s bachelorette party was dubbed the Single Flamingle and it was a legitimate party unlike Paulina Gretzky’s low-key affair around the same time.

It turns out Sims was “cool bride” marriage material long before the suit jacket news came to light.

Next up: the “cool mom” stage.

When asked on an Instagram Story Q&A about plans to have children, Sims fired back, “Yes! Two! Soon I hope!”

And Brooks will have enough money to pay nannies and handlers to take care of the kids during yacht trips.

What a life. Guys, get yourself a “cool bride” like Jena. Trust me.

Brooks KoepkaJena Sims

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

Leave a Reply