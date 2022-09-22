‘Cool Bride’ Jena Sims Gave Brooks Koepka A Nice Wedding Day Surprise

What a life it is for golfer Brooks Koepka.

This guy goes from slumming it on the PGA Tour to securing a massive new contract ($100 million?0 from LIV Golf, golfing less and marrying Jena Sims in a matter of like four weeks over the summer. Now self-described “cool bride” Sims is revealing how she surprised her husband at their June wedding.

In a Wednesday Instagram Story, Sims showed off the sexy surprise photoshoot that was printed on the inside of Koepka’s wedding jacket. “I had a whole night (brooks wasn’t home!) and did a shoot with @slimshayedy @jessicalindsayglam @sarahannahsims for the images printed on the inside of brooks’ jacket,” Sims explained.

Yep, “cool bride” has been confirmed.

Jena Sims had a surprise for Brooks Koepka on their wedding day / Instagram Story

Jena Sims being a cool bride for her husband / Instagram Story

Brooks Koepka showing off his Jena jacket / Instagram Story

While most modern women think it’s a “cool bridge” moment to get their husband a Skoal can groom’s cake, Jena gave Brooks something he’ll never forget. It’s one of those moments where Brooks, 32, takes a look inside his jacket and comes to the full realization that he’s doing the right thing by slapping a ring on 33-year-old Jena’s finger.

I watch Jena’s Instagram Stories as part of my employment, which means I know Jena parties; Jena loves dogs; Jena works out; Jena actually works. I even know that Jena’s bachelorette party was dubbed the Single Flamingle and it was a legitimate party unlike Paulina Gretzky’s low-key affair around the same time.

It turns out Sims was “cool bride” marriage material long before the suit jacket news came to light.

Next up: the “cool mom” stage.

When asked on an Instagram Story Q&A about plans to have children, Sims fired back, “Yes! Two! Soon I hope!”

And Brooks will have enough money to pay nannies and handlers to take care of the kids during yacht trips.

What a life. Guys, get yourself a “cool bride” like Jena. Trust me.