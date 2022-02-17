OutKick’s SEC Sitdown: A Conversation With South Carolina HC Shane Beamer

Videos by OutKick

The 2021 season turned out to be a success for the South Carolina Gamecocks and first year head coach Shane Beamer. The team finished 7-6 season with a win over North Carolina in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl. They also won three out of their last five games of the regular season, including wins over Florida and Auburn. Now, spring practice is right around the corner.

I sat down with Shane Beamer to discuss the 2021 season, how NIL has worked in their favor, the anticipation for 2022 and much more. South Carolina will take the field for the first day of spring practice on March 16, with the spring game set for April 16. Check out the video of the interview below:

Now the attention turns towards building off the first-year success and taking the next step in Year Two under Beamer. Thanks to some fantastic work in the transfer portal, this squad looks to be on the right track heading into spring practice. The addition of QB Spencer Rattler, TE Austin Stogner and others will only help this offense moving forward.

The Gamecocks should be an intriguing team to watch next season in the SEC. Thanks to Shane Beamer for joining us. Look for more ‘SEC Sitdown’ interviews in the weeks ahead.