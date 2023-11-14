Contentious Interview Sees Chris Cuomo Admit To Vivek Ramaswamy That He Covered For His Brother Amid Sexual Harassment Allegations

Videos by OutKick

Journalism is dying and Chris Cuomo is one of those doing his best to kill it.

Cuomo recently interviewed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, and made yet another embarrassing admission in a career full of them.

The interview turned contentious when Cuomo asked Ramaswamy about his attacks on fellow Republican candidate Nikki Haley during the last debate. “Ramaswamy, why do you keep going at Nikki Haley,” He asked.

“Chris, I don’t know what you’ve been smoking, man,” Ramaswamy replied. “You and the rest of the mainstream media, it’s laughable. Nikki Haley’s been going after me the whole campaign.”

Cuomo denied that he’s been pushing Haley, saying she hasn’t yet appeared on his show. “You’re part of the mainstream media despite pretending that you’re not,” Ramaswamy shot back.

That’s when Ramaswamy turned the tables on Cuomo, pointing out that he used his platform and credibility as a supposedly independent journalist to help his brother during the COVID pandemic.

“Look the audience in the eye and tell them how you covered for your brother,” he said. Cuomo replied: “You don’t want to take care of your family, that’s fine. Of course I covered for my brother. Of course I help my brother. Or course I do.”

Ramaswamy replied by saying that admission revealed how “journalistic standards” have rapidly been eroded in recent years. Not just by Cuomo, but by “every member of the broken political media.”

“Everyone in the media is responsible for covering for my brother?” Cuomo responded: “You miss the target by going too broad.”

I get that @chriscuomo is trying to rebrand himself as some neutral journalist, but I’ll call a spade a spade: Chris & the rest of the Establishment media have been force-feeding lies to the American people for years with the intent to divide us and now they’ve picked their… pic.twitter.com/rrT4GKqCim — Vivek Ramaswamy (@VivekGRamaswamy) November 14, 2023

But Ramaswamy’s right, the media is fundamentally broken. And it’s never going to be fixed.

DES MOINES, IA – JANUARY 25: Moderator Chris Cuomo speaks at a town hall forum hosted by CNN at Drake University on January 25, 2016 in Des Moines, Iowa. Democratic presidential candidates Senator Bernie Sanders, Hillary Clinton and Martin O’Malley are scheduled to speak at the event. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

Chris Cuomo Part Of A Much Larger Problem

When news broke that CNN was parting ways with Cuomo over his advice and support to his former New York governor brother, it was the inevitable and obvious conclusion to yet another embarrassment for the once-proud network.

The media has long since abandoned any pretense of being objective relayers of information, choosing instead to openly display their political preferences. What’s worse is that many influential “journalists” not only excuse such practices, but encourage them.

NBC’s Lester Holt, for example, said that hearing both sides isn’t necessary, that “fairness” is overrated if one side is viewed as lesser than the other. Journalistic standards; objectivity, impartiality, facts…they’re long gone. Tossed aside in favor of personalities and subjective news “analysis.”

For years, Cuomo exemplified that trend, culminating in his embarrassing coverup of his brother’s endless list of mistakes. Providing advice to his staffers on how to deal with the very media he worked in.

In a sane world, that would result in a further erosion of trust in CNN, even from the left. But the left is no longer interested in hearing information that contradicts what they want to believe. At least Cuomo admitted he openly chose sides when his brother was involved. Just imagine how many other members of the media do the same without acknowledging it.