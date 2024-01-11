Content Creators Trade Insults On Social Media As Their Favorite Soccer Teams Battle It Out In The Premier League Standings

Videos by OutKick

This is the kind of battle that soccer needs to pique the interest of those of us who couldn’t care less about the sport. A couple of content creators trading insults on social media as their Top 5 teams in the Premier League battle it out in the standings.

OnlyFans models and former friends Arabella Mia and Alexia Grace went toe-to-toe Tuesday on X. Mia, who wore body paint to Arsenal’s final game of the season last year, took a shot at female football fans who only show up when their teams are winning.

Grace, who is a fan of Aston Villa and threw Astrid Wett through a table prior to an influencer fight last summer, thought the insult was directed at her. Things quickly escalated from there.

Mia posted on X, “I love how there’s been all these female football fans pop up when “their” team is suddenly doing well? Lol.”

“What the f*ck??? You’re supposed to be my friend???,” Grace responded – assuming that the original post was referencing her. “You can’t say I’m using my team for clout when you’re very clearly tweeting shit about me for clout.”

Mia responded by saying the original shot at female fans wasn’t even about her. Unless, of course, it applies. She said, “well it looks like you just called yourself out.. it wasn’t even about you but if the shoe fits.”

A Gold Old Fashioned Content Creator Battle

Grace didn’t exactly buy what Mia was trying to sell and decided to take a shot at her views. Now these are fighting words in the content game.

“Not really, I’ve supported my team since I was a kid. Getting salty that my views are better than yours?”

Everyone knows you don’t talk about another man’s job and you don’t go after another content creator’s views – no matter the platform. That’s how major feuds begin.

Mia fired back as the back-and-forth escalated, “But why would I be salty when all you need to do to get views is cry at the camera and google what happened in the game like you do.”

The jab at her content was met with a jab back by Grace. She took a shot at her bread and butter when it came to supporting her team. She went after the body paint.

“Maybe you should focus on spending less time worrying about “fake fans” when this is what you do infront of kids,” Grace said along with a picture of Mia in body paint.

The trading of insults came to an end, for now anyway, with Mia saying in reference to Grace’s influencer boxing, “Remember when you lost to Voldemort and had to resort to football Twitter for views.”

Now that’s how you get a guy like me to take a look at the Premier League standings. It’s going to take more than that to get me to sit down and watch an actual game, but it’s a step in the right direction.

For the record, Mia’s Arsenal team is currently sitting in 4th place while Grace’s Aston Villa squad is in 2nd place.

This Is How You Get New Eyeballs On A Sport

As far as who won this back-and-forth, I give it a 0-0 tie – fitting given it’s about soccer. The two did a lot of running around on the field, but just couldn’t find the net.

That said, other sports could use these kinds of fan fights on social media between content creators. I’m looking at you, Major League Baseball.

Forget things like pitch clocks and bigger bases. If you want to get more people interested in baseball, have a couple of content creators battle it out on social media while representing their favorite team.

In the end the only real way to pack stadiums, for most teams anyway, is by winning. But if you don’t think a solid content creator battle is going to get fans interested in what’s going on in a city like Pittsburgh or Detroit, and end up selling a ticket or two, you’re crazy.