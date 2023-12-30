Content Creator Who Used To Flip Burgers At McDonald’s Is Now A Millionaire

Videos by OutKick

Kay Manuel’s name can be added to the growing list of people who have left an unfulfilling job behind for the riches of selling content on the internet. The Australian content creator was flipping burgers at McDonald’s before realizing there was more out there for her.

The decision to leave the fast-food industry behind for the world of OnlyFans has taken her from a dead-end job to a career that has made her a millionaire.

“I worked at McDonald’s for about three years before I started selling racy content, and I eventually decided to look elsewhere for work because it wasn’t cutting it financially,” she told the Daily Star.

“Have I made life changing money on from my new career? I sure have. I think over the last couple of years that I’ve been working in the industry, it’s been about $3 million AUD ($2.04 million) in total. So it’s been a lot of money.”

There’s a lot of different things you can do with that kind of money. Assuming you don’t blow it all on ridiculous purchases. Kay has a plan for her OnlyFans money and has managed to avoid the temptations of buying anything and everything.

Although, she is only human and sometimes you need to drop a few thousand dollars on a luxury item for yourself. Why put in the hard work if you can’t reap any of the rewards?

“I’m planning to buy a house next year and start investing in different income streams, but I haven’t made any huge purchases yet,” she said. “The biggest one would probably be a $15,000 (around $10,000) Versace bag.”

Kay Manuel Is Spending Her Time Maximizing Her Talents

Kay might have started at a McDonald’s, but understands the content game. The house and the investments can wait. As long as she isn’t picking up too many Versace bags there’s plenty of time for that.

The most important part right now is continuing to build her empire. That means content, content, content and a solid PR strategy.

“A huge part of my job is marketing myself, and I won’t feel bad for doing it in the best way possible!,” Kay said. “Whatever gets people talking, right?”

I told you Kay Manuel gets it. That’s why she left the long hours flipping burgers behind to become the latest content success story. Who doesn’t love a good success story?