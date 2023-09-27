Content Creator Was Almost Kicked Off Of Streaming Platform For Hooking Up With A Pizza Delivery Guy

Videos by OutKick

A content creator, who often livestreams on webcam sites, got a little carried away during one of her livestreams and ended up hooking up with a pizza delivery guy. Her unplanned activity almost got her kicked off of the platform.

Holly Jones describes herself as a Texas hotwife, an actress, and model who enjoys filming all of her wild adventures for her fans. Now, if you’re living a boring existence as apparently I am, you have no idea what a hotwife is.

Well, according to the trusty Urban Dictionary, a hotwife is a married woman who is allowed and/or encouraged by her husband to pursue sexual relationships with other individuals. So Holly isn’t just any content creator, she’s married and encouraged to hook up with others.

This pizza delivery guy hookup, while unplanned, was one of her hotwife moments. She sat down with her husband Vincent and told the story of how she was supposed to answer the door topless, but ended up hooking up with the lucky delivery driver on the Holly Randall Unfiltered podcast.

After explaining hotwifing, Holly Jones and Vincent got into how the pizza delivery guy hookup all went down. It was early on in her webcamming days and she got caught up the moment.

It started as a dare from her fans to answer the door topless for a delivery driver. Holly explained, “I was encouraging them to make a yellow wall, which if you know camming, that’s you know ‘pay me, pay me, pay me’ and they did.”

“I just got really into hearing the jingles of the yellow wall and I was like, ‘I’m just gonna do it nude’ so then the pizza guy came and I answered the door nude.”

Holly Jones Avoided Being Banned, But Was Told Not To Do It Again

After answering the door nude she invited the delivery guy in. Her husband was hanging out in the garage at this time. Holly explained that she had to sign the receipt and everything and did so completely naked.

When the pizza delivery driver noticed her webcamming setup, he asked her what she was doing. She told him then asked, “you want to have some fun?”

He took her up on the offer and in doing so violated the rules. Despite the rules violation, Holly described the experience as a “great fun night.”

The webcam site did give her a slap on the wrist. She said, “I kind of got run trouble with MyFreeCams, but they were like ‘it’s okay, but never do that again.'”

While Holly didn’t do it again during a livestream, she did hookup with a pizza delivery guy again. In a twist of fate, after moving across town, it was the same delivery guy. Talk about getting hit by lightning twice.

This Content Creator Knows When A Good Time Knocks On The Door

Holly explained that a year later, from her new house, she placed another order at the same pizza place. It turns out she regularly answers the door without a top on, even when the couple isn’t looking to have any extra fun.

She answered the door as she does on a regular basis and initially didn’t think anything of it. She didn’t recognize the delivery guy. Holly admitted, “I did not recognize him at first, but he recognized me.”

After he spoke up, she decided to invite him in so they could “relive a little moment in history.” While not livestreaming this encounter, her husband did grab a camera and record it from upstairs.

There aren’t many pizza delivery guys that are going to be able to top this delivery guy’s story. The odds aren’t very high for one such encounter, let alone two with the same hotwife.