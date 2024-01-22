Apple’s Space-Horror Series Look Like It Will Break Your Brain: TRAILER

Videos by OutKick

Apple’s new series “Constellation” looks unbelievably trippy.

The tech powerhouse company is known for pumping out incredibly solid content, and “Masters of the Air” premieres later this week.

There’s no question its streaming service has hit some huge home runs, and it appears “Constellation” might be the next big hit.

The plot is described as follows:

“Constellation” stars Noomi Rapace as Jo — an astronaut who returns to Earth after a disaster in space — only to discover that key pieces of her life seem to be missing. The action-packed space adventure is an exploration of the dark edges of human psychology, and one woman’s desperate quest to expose the truth about the hidden history of space travel and recover all that she has lost.

Apple’s upcoming show “Constellation” looks very intriguing. (Credit: Apple TV+)

Apple drops trailer for “Constellation.”

On the surface, that doesn’t sound too over-the-top. Well, buckle up because the trailer is lit. Hit the play button, and let me know at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

What do we all think about the trailer? I think it looks damn intriguing, and it’s clearly a very dark show? I’m not sure if I need to say it again, but I will.

Nothing gets the blood pumping like a great show with an incredibly gritty and sinister plot. Is this a mystery? Is it a horror show? A combination of the both?

Seems like option number three is the correct call. No matter what, it looks unbelievably intriguing.

Also, Noomi Rapace is a great acting talent. She’s criminally underrated and was OUTSTANDING in “Jack Ryan.”

Now, she’s taking her talents to Apple for a show that looks like it’s bound to break your brain in the worst of ways.

I say that as a compliment. It’s definitely not a bad thing.

“Constellation” looks very intriguing. (Credit: Apple TV+)

You can check out “Constellation” starting February 21st. We’ll definitely be giving it a shot and a likely review. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.