Consistent Castillo Can Crush Blue Jays

Mariners vs. Blue Jays, 7:07 ET

Baseball is a hard sport, I’ve been very successful the past two years and I have a ton of faith that I will be able to continue that success this year. However, the last two weeks have been inconsistent at best, and bad at worst. Tonight we get a matchup of two pitchers that I feel like I have a good read on and that gives me an angle on this game.

Seattle may have made the playoffs last year but I’m not sure they are going to do it this year. I know, I know, it is still really early, but the team doesn’t seem to be playing with the same confidence that they used to. They have just a .223 batting average as a team and that certainly won’t cut it. They have just 26 home runs and if you’re not going to be a power-hitting team, you need to be able to hit for average. They aren’t doing either of those things. One of the few early-season bright spots for the team has been Luis Castillo, their starter for tonight. Castillo has gone 29.2 innings with just five earned runs allowed on the season. He’s a very dominant start and has only allowed runs in two of his five starts. I think he can keep that up here even against a tough Blue Jays lineup. They haven’t had much success against him in the past.

Alek Manoah has been inconsistent to start the year. (Photo by Mark Blinch/Getty Images)

What Manoah Will Pitch Today?

Toronto is a bit on the other side. They are off to a good start and have won four consecutive games. They have protected their home field as well with a 16-9 record overall and a 7-2 home record. Their hitting is solid – they have a .261 batting average, but only 29 home runs. Even with that, they have almost 40 more hits than the Mariners and have scored 12 more runs. Alek Manoah is taking the ball for the Blue Jays. He has been inconsistent at best this year. In two starts, he allowed five or more earned runs. In two starts he allowed no earned runs and a total of three hits in 14 innings. The other outing was against the Tigers and he allowed three earned runs over 4.1 innings. He has a limited, but solid history against the Mariners hitters.

This might be a bit risky, but I’m going to take Castillo over Manoah in this game. Castillo has been much more consistent this season. Manoah certainly has the capability to win the game and could be dominant, but I think it’s a fair price to take the Mariners at -120 through five innings.

