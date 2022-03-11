Conservatives And Liberals Alike Have Little Faith In Democrat Party

Videos by OutKick

About the only thing worse than the current Democrat-driven fuel prices are the party’s polling numbers. Numerous poor decisions from the Biden regime have fueled the narrative that the Republican Party is better equipped and more trustworthy than the Democrat Party to handle the biggest issues facing the United States.

Numbers never lie, and in a poll conducted by the Wall Street Journal, Republicans rang up considerably more support from Americans than their rival party, further indicating what has been speculated since the Biden presidency commenced — that Democrats will struggle to keep control of Congress in the 2022 midterms.

These are just gut-punching numbers for Democrats: Republicans with advantage on nearly every issue – except COVID. The 20+ pt GOP edge on crime and narrowing advantage on education big red flags for Ds. pic.twitter.com/prTsPS8oEI — Josh Kraushaar (@HotlineJosh) March 11, 2022

Per the Wall Street Journal poll, 47% of responders believe that the Republican Party is better able to handle rebuilding the economy. Only 34% side with the Democrat Party.

Additionally, Republicans are viewed as best able to handle economic plans to make life easier (45% to 37%), reduce crime (46% to 26%), control inflation (47% to 30%), look out for the middle class (41% to 40%), handle America’s foreign policy (44% to 37%), manage the situation in Ukraine (38% to 31%) and keep children in schools (40% to 32%).

Support tilts just slightly in favor of the Democrat Party in only two issues: improving education and predictably, controlling COVID.

The nationwide poll was conducted in March of 2022 — a clear sign that the first year and a half of the Biden presidency has been a massive failure in the eyes of both Democrats and Republicans alike.

Like a lot of Americans, the Democrat Party is running on fumes.

