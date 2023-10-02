Conservative Beer Brand Sees Record-Breaking Sales For Trump Mug-Shot Can

Videos by OutKick

Conservative activist Seth Weathers launched a “woke-free” beer brand called Ultra Right earlier this year to combat Bud Light following its partnership with trans person Dylan Mulvaney.

The beer brand is a hit.

The company recently released a special edition can that featured the mugshot of Donald Trump after he was indicted on 13 bogus charges in Georgia in August.

Here is look at the can:

I ABSOLUTELY LOVE this @sethweathers @ultrarightbeer just placed my order. Keep up the great work!! pic.twitter.com/uPEy6XE14m — Tanja Davis (@davis_tanja) September 12, 2023

Weathers tells FOX Business that the sales for the can were equivalent to over five tractor loads, calling it “the most sought-after collector beer can in American history.”

He says the can raked in half a million dollars during the first 12 hours of release and predicted sales would top $2 million by 11:59 Sunday, when the campaign ended.

“We knew people would go wild over these collector cans, but we had no idea the response would be this crazy,” said Weathers.

Conservative Dad, the name of Weathers’ company, vowed to donate 10% of sales from the Trump-themed beer to the legal defense of the Georgia Republican Party and the David Shafer Legal Defense Fund.

“Sales have poured in from the moment we launched,” Weathers added.

“With over $1 million in beer and merchandise sales, we’ve raised over $50,000 for the legal defense of the Georgia Trump electors and the Georgia Republican Party. Conservative Dad’s Ultra Right Beer puts our money where our mouth is – we’re doing our part to fight back against the unjust persecution of American patriots.”

As of now, Ultra Right beer is only distributed in Georgia and Arkansas.

“America’s been drinking beer from a company that doesn’t even know which restroom to use,” Weathers concluded.

Beer became a key battleground for the culture war in 2023.

Bud Light celebrated Mulvaney’s “365 Days of Girlhood” and business collapsed.

Sales plummeted. The market cap for parent company Anheuser-Busch dropped more than $27 billion in June.

The demise of the brand compelled newsrooms to coin the neologism “Bud Light-ed,” describing the consequences of corporations espousing political values that run afoul of their customer base.

The partnership with Mulvaney ultimately cost Bud Light its title as America’s top-selling beer for the time in 22 years.

The Bud Light fiasco and subsequent success of Ultra Right prove that while the vocal minority controls the perception, the silent majority controls the results.