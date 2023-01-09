Conor McGregor Teases UFC Return Once Again

Heads up UFC fans, Conor McGregor says he’s ready for his comeback.

On Sunday evening, the polarizing Irish fighter tweeted his excitement about a potential UFC return along with a video of himself being introduced by Bruce Buffer.

Excited for my return to the @ufc! pic.twitter.com/KdWcv1x9Lk — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 9, 2023

He has been out of the octagon since breaking his leg in a fight with Dustin Poirier in 2021. Some thought that this injury would spell the end of the road for the man they call “Notorious.”

However, he has continued to insist that he will make his UFC comeback in 2023.

Just a few days earlier, McGregor sent a tweet about what he’ll do to any potential opponents.

I’m going to slice through someone on return. Trust that. And I don’t care who. Line up. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) January 6, 2023

If you’re more of a visual learner, McGregor then posted some visual evidence that he could be physically capable of slicing through whomever he wishes.

While McGregor has been touting his comeback, UFC President Dana White said last month that he doesn’t know when that return will be. He also shot down rumors that the Irishman had already been scheduled to take on Michael Chandler.

This stemmed from an offhand remark in which White said McGregor vs. Chandler would be a “fun fight.”

“Never f—ng once did I say Conor McGregor vs. Chandler,” White explained, per The Daily Mail. “I don’t even know when Conor McGregor’s coming back. And this is why I don’t like to answer these kinds of questions.”

According to The Sun, McGregor will need to re-enter the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s drug testing pool. He will need to be in the drug testing pool for six months before he can fight.

Last November, McGregor tweeted that he was “clear for testing” next month.

