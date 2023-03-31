Conor McGregor Says He Sends Armed Guard To Protect His Kids, Wants Same For All Schools

Videos by OutKick

Conor McGregor is not messing around when it comes to his kids.

In a since deleted tweet, the MMA superstar revealed he sends an armed guard to his children’s school to keep them safe.

And he believes all kids deserve the same defense.

“I would like to see armed protection at each school,” McGregor said.

(Photo by Edward Berthelot/GC Images)

McGregor’s comments come just days after a 28-year-old shooter killed three children and three adults at The Covenant School in Nashville.

If that shooter had entered his daughter’s school, he said, she wouldn’t have gotten far.

“If she shot her way in to that school from the outside, my guard, who is tucked away, armed and unseen, would have seen her and taken her down,” McGregor wrote. “Saving those children’s lives.”

He ended his tweet with a prayer.

“May God and his best people on this earth protect our children!” he said.

Conor McGregor calls for armed guards in schools, and he’s not alone.

Unfortunately, not everyone has Conor McGregor money to hire private security for their kids.

On Thursday, Tennessee Senators Marsha Blackburn and Bill Hagerty introduced the SAFE School Act. The legislation would create a $900 million grant program to aid both private and public schools in hardening their security.

The senators want to create the program to hire veterans, former law enforcement and off-duty police to serve as school safety officers.

Today @MarshaBlackburn & @SenatorHagerty introduced legislation to provide $900 million to hire more armed security guards at schools. The right move. All schools should have armed security. https://t.co/tGbGdiUDqa — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) March 30, 2023

But the White House rejected the legislation.

“It is clear this WH has no interest in protecting our kids,” Senator Blackburn tweeted. “They just want to make this about politics.”

Earlier this week I spoke to @JoeBiden after the senseless tragedy in Nashville. Today, @SenatorHagerty & I introduced legislation to provide $900 million for school safety.



It is clear this WH has no interest in protecting our kids. They just want to make this about politics. https://t.co/1j9jtGunxN — Sen. Marsha Blackburn (@MarshaBlackburn) March 30, 2023

But don’t worry — the same politicians who oppose security in schools will continue to use armed guards to protect themselves.