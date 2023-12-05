Conor McGregor Appears To Have Elon Musk’s Backing For Irish Presidential Run

Videos by OutKick

Conor McGregor continues to mull the possibility of entering the political octagon. Whether or not he decides to do it, he already has a heck of an endorsement courtesy of Elon Musk.

The UFC star has teased the possibility of jumping into politics as civil unrest unfolded in Ireland.

While he started by seemingly implying political aspirations, McGregor has now gone a step further and is straight-up calling out potential opponents.

That’s not exactly a far cry from his current day job, is it?

Potential competition if I run. Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs govern the people. Or me, 35. Young, active,… pic.twitter.com/HiLn3jAQ2e — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) December 4, 2023

“Potential competition if I run,” McGregor wrote on X. “Gerry, 78. Bertie. 75. Enda, 74. Each with unbreakable ties to their individual parties politics. Regardless of what the public outside of their parties feel. These parties govern themselves vs govern the people.”

After that, McGregor gave his pitch for what he could offer the Irish people.

“Or me, 35. Young, active, passionate, fresh skin in the game,” he continued. “I listen. I support. I adapt. I have no affiliation/bias/favoritism toward any party. They would genuinely be held to account regarding the current sway of public feeling. I’d even put it all to vote. There’d be votes every week to make sure. I can fund. It would not be me in power as President, people of Ireland. It would be me and you.”

I think you could take them all single-handed. Not even fair 😂 — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) December 5, 2023

“I think you could take them all single-handed. Not even fair,” Musk responded.

That sounds like an endorsement… or he thinks McGregor could beat a bunch of septuagenarians in a fight. Either way, he got a thumbs up from the X, Tesla, and SpaceX boss.

Believe it or not, I’m far from an expert on the state of Irish politics. However, it’s hard to imagine that if Conor McGregor threw his hat in the ring, he’d be a legitimate contender.

