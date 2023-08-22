Conor McGregor: December Fight Back On

Videos by OutKick

Conor McGregor wants you all to know that he really means it this time.

In a tweet (X?) last night, McGregor announced that a December fight “is back on the table!”

The announcement comes just a day after Conor sent a voice message over X to fans saying that despite trying to make it work, the powers-that-be aren’t making strides towards a December McGregor return fight.

December is back on the table! — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 22, 2023

Ready in both stances. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) August 22, 2023

MCGREGOR-CHANDLER COULD BE A GO

“They’re not going to let me fight in December, ladies and gentlemen. I’m ready, I’m ready… I wanted and announced December 16th. I’ve given everything. So you know, it’s not going to happen, it doesn’t look it’s going to happen,” McGegor said.

… and just hours later, apparently McGregor’s message was enough to make somebody, somewhere change their mind.

It’s been rumored for months that Conor would face Michael Chandler at UFC 296 on December 16. The problem is that McGregor reportedly hasn’t been part of the USADA drug testing pool, a six-month required testing program before any scheduled bout.

The UFC would have to give Conor an exemption – something they rarely do. Would they because it’s Conor and they know that brings in hype and dollar signs? Ehh, maybe. But the last time they granted an exemption was for Brock Lesnar back in 2016 for UFC 200. It turned out to be a disaster, as Lesnar was later popped for PEDs and more.

As of July 13, Conor McGregor doesn't show any USADA Sample Counts in 2023. pic.twitter.com/f6t6FBKQGx — Jed I. Goodman © (@jedigoodman) July 13, 2023

It’s been over two years since McGregor last fought, broke his leg and lost to Poirier at UFC 264. He’s also bulked up quite a bit since then – leaving many to believe that he may be on steroids while out of the USADA program. Meanwhile, Chandler hasn’t fought since also losing to Poirier last year.

UFC and casual fans want this fight to happen. It’s Conor McGregor and God knows the 35-year-old isn’t getting any younger. Chandler has publicly said he wants the fight and doesn’t care if McGregor is using steroids.

We’ll see very soon if Conor himself is serious about what he says, and if the December bout is actually back on.