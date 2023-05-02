Videos by OutKick

Connor Vanover has played college basketball at three schools in four years. It is about to be four in five.

Vanover, the tallest player in the sport, is set to transfer — again.

As a three-star recruit from Little Rock, Arkansas, Vanover began his career at California-Berkeley. He chose the Golden Bears over offers from Arkansas, Memphis, Alabama, Ole Miss, Oral Roberts, and SMU, among others.

Cal listed Vanover at 7-foot-3, and he averaged 17.5 minutes per game before deciding to transfer back home to play for the Razorbacks. His first year with the Hogs saw him average 16.7 minutes, but his playing time started to dwindle in year two.

As a result of the decrease in playing time, Vanover hit the portal following the 2021/22 season and landed at Oral Roberts.

Here is where things get interesting. The Golden Eagles listed Vanover as 7-foot-5.

He either grew two inches while in Fayetteville, or got the classic mid-major roster bump.

Either way, the 7-foot-5 listing made Vanover the tallest player in college basketball. Both he and Western Kentucky’s Jamarion Sharp share that title.

While at Oral Roberts, Vanover averaged 12.7 points and 7.2 rebounds. That was a career-high.

His height was crucial in helping lead his team back to the NCAA Tournament and he was named First Team All-Summit League. But it’s time to move on.

Connor Vanover is set to take advantage of his additional year of eligibility that was granted to all winter athletes during the COVID-shortened season. He’s transferring again.

Sharp recently did the same and landed at Ole Miss. Vanover had an offer from Ole Miss out of high school.

What if the two tallest players in college basketball were to team up in Oxford? Wouldn’t that be something?!

That isn’t going to happen, but we can dream. Connor Vanover’s height and defensive prowess will provide a big boost to wherever he ends up. It’s just a matter of where that will be!