Connor Stalions Goes To Ohio State’s Stadium To Troll Buckeyes With Epic Photo

Connor Stalions has fully embraced his villain arc.

The former Michigan staffer resigned after his massive sign stealing cheating scandal was exposed and it resulted in Jim Harbaugh being suspended for the final three games of the season.

However, it was all worth it in the end because Michigan finished the season as 15-0 national champions. Despite all the criticism and anger directed at the Wolverines, Michigan and Harbaugh took care of business.

Now, Stalions continues to dance on the graves of all those who are on his enemy list.

Enter Ohio State.

Connor Stalions goes to Ohio State’s campus for hilarious troll move.

Stalions, who was completely silent as the cheating scandal unfolded, has become much more active online over the past couple weeks, and his latest move might be his most savage yet.

He rolled up to Ohio State’s football stadium to take a photo of his national championship hat with some roses.

The dude has gone full Joker, and I can’t get enough of it. Check it out below, and send your thoughts to David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Connor Stalions really posted up outside Ohio State’s stadium with his natty hat



The streets will never forget Stalions pic.twitter.com/5IikcOC6Jp — Unnecessary Roughness (@UnnecRoughness) January 15, 2024

Embrace the carnage, Stalions!

As I’ve said many times before, some men just want to watch the world burn, and that’s exactly where Connor Stalions now finds himself.

Stalions is treated like a war hero by Michigan fans. He might never have to pay for a beer again in the state of Michigan.

He might have resigned, but that’s irrelevant at this point. The man is a hero in the state the Wolverines call home. Meanwhile, the rest of college football views him as one of the greatest villains in the history of the sport and he’s leaning in.

Not only is he leaning in, but he’s dropping deep behind enemy lines to shove the knife deeper into the Buckeyes.

Connor Stalions is turning into a content troll. He went to Ohio State for a hilarious photo. (Credit: USA Today Sports Network)

You either die a hero or you live long enough to become a villain. Stalions somehow managed to both to an unprecedented degree. Let me know what you think of his arc at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.