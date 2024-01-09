Connor Stalions Reacts To Michigan Winning National Title, Immediately Goes Viral

Videos by OutKick

Connor Stalions didn’t wait long to react to Michigan winning the national title.

Stalions is the accused pointman of Michigan’s elaborate and complex sign stealing scandal that allegedly spanned years.

The scandal resulted in Stalions resigning and taking complete and total responsibility for everything that happened. However, that didn’t stop the Big Ten from suspending Harbaugh three games. The embattled Michigan coach and newly-crowned national champion could also face further punishment if he returns to the Wolverines next season, which isn’t totally off the table.

Connor Stalions goes viral with reaction to Michigan title win.

Instead of disappearing like the little wannabe CIA agent he is, Stalions was at Michigan’s game against Alabama and quick to react to the win over Washington.

Stalions hopped on X and sent a viral tweet with no caption of a man fist pumping with joy. Short, simple, sweet and straight to the point.

Take a look below, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Stalions needs to embrace the villain role.

How much Connor Stalions’ sign stealing scheme helped Michigan win games will be debated for years to come. Ultimately, it will be very hard to ever truly find out just how much of an impact it made.

What we know for sure is it happened, and fans are upset about it. For good reason. Michigan was breaking the rules and capped off the year with a national championship.

Instead of going silently into the night, it appears Stalions is very content remaining in the public eye, and that’s great for the content game.

The man might be hated across the college football world, but he’s absolutely loved by Michigan fans. He’s a hero to supporters of the Wolverines. Not only was he the alleged pointman of the cheating scandal, but he kept his mouth shut on the way out the door. Stalions refused to comply and cooperate with demands. All jokes aside, every program wishes their people were that loyal.

Now, he’s out here trolling and going viral on social media. As I said after he attended the Michigan game, some men just want to watch the world burn and it appears that’s where Stalions is now at. More power to him because it’s going to be a lot of fun the more he leans into it.