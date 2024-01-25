Connor Stalions Jokes Erupt On Social Media After Chargers Hire Jim Harbaugh

Social media was on fire with some hilarious Connor Stalions takes after Jim Harbaugh left Ann Arbor for the Chargers.

The Los Angeles Chargers officially hired the former Michigan coach Wednesday night. It’s been speculated about since the national championship game, and it’s now officially a done deal.

Harbaugh has fled for the NFL where NCAA investigations into violations can no longer bother him. He’s found his safe haven and one man had a spotlight shined on him after the news broke:

Connor Stalions.

The Chargers officially hired Jim Harbaugh, and social media had Connor Stalions jokes. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

Connor Stalions reactions flood social media after Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh.

Stalions resigned from the Wolverines after it was revealed he was the alleged pointman of a massive sign stealing cheating scandal.

His resignation and falling on the sword didn’t stop the B1G from suspending Harbaugh. Now, fans wonder if he should join the Chargers or take over the Wolverines.

After all, Stalions is unbelievably loyal. Check out some of the best reactions below, and send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

https://twitter.com/DeaconB14/status/1750328780298863029
https://twitter.com/hoopfro/status/1750326623692566753

Will Jim Harbaugh actually pull the trigger on hiring Stalions (known as CIA Stalions to some) to come with him to the Chargers?

Almost certainly not, but that won’t stop people from dreaming and hoping. Connor Stalions has turned into an internet legend, and is fully embracing a villain arc since Michigan ran through the CFP.

Below are some of his recent hits:

Now, social media has a lot of his questions about Stalions’ future. Jim Harbaugh should really set the sports world on fire and hire him with the Chargers.

Connor Stalions Goes To Ohio State’s Stadium To Troll Buckeyes With Epic Photo

Nothing would be a funnier middle finger to the NCAA, and we all know Jim Harbaugh loves to stir the pot. Embrace the carnage and give fans what they want. Bring Stalions to the NFL. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

