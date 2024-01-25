Connor Stalions Jokes Erupt On Social Media After Chargers Hire Jim Harbaugh

Videos by OutKick

Social media was on fire with some hilarious Connor Stalions takes after Jim Harbaugh left Ann Arbor for the Chargers.

The Los Angeles Chargers officially hired the former Michigan coach Wednesday night. It’s been speculated about since the national championship game, and it’s now officially a done deal.

Harbaugh has fled for the NFL where NCAA investigations into violations can no longer bother him. He’s found his safe haven and one man had a spotlight shined on him after the news broke:

Connor Stalions.

The Chargers officially hired Jim Harbaugh, and social media had Connor Stalions jokes. (Photo by CFP/Getty Images)

Connor Stalions reactions flood social media after Chargers hire Jim Harbaugh.

Stalions resigned from the Wolverines after it was revealed he was the alleged pointman of a massive sign stealing cheating scandal.

His resignation and falling on the sword didn’t stop the B1G from suspending Harbaugh. Now, fans wonder if he should join the Chargers or take over the Wolverines.

After all, Stalions is unbelievably loyal. Check out some of the best reactions below, and send me your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

Give the people what they want. Make Connor Stallions the head coach of Michigan — Zachary Tipton (@Ztip22Tipton) January 25, 2024

I mean the biggest thing is if Connor Stallions goes with him. Let’s be honest. https://t.co/pWoxPjWbNE — Jaron Spor (@JaronSpor) January 25, 2024

https://twitter.com/DeaconB14/status/1750328780298863029

https://twitter.com/hoopfro/status/1750326623692566753

The only logical hire to replace Harbaugh is Connor Stallions https://t.co/tX8OhMM3Pn — Tyson Winter (@TysonWinter) January 25, 2024

Jim Harbaugh should send a message to the NCAA and hire Connor Stallions as an assistant of some kind — resting finchface 🤠 (@jfinchface) January 25, 2024

Jim Harbaugh meeting with Connor Stallions to offer him a job. pic.twitter.com/FCF13AcysX — Brad Holdgreve (@FindlayBuckeye) January 25, 2024

Does Connor Stallions come back to UM is the real question — Dilly Dilly🐘 (@Thatglasskid_) January 25, 2024

Connor Stallions should be the first interview. #Michigan https://t.co/jNyuF9Qcai — Mark Meger (@throwleather) January 25, 2024

Allow me to be the first to congratulate Connor Stallions to the Chargers scouting department 🐴 — Kenjac (@JackKennedy) January 25, 2024

"Who should be the next head coach of the Michigan football team?"



Connor Stallions: pic.twitter.com/XTKfD3PTVu — Sam Ali (@SamAliSports) January 25, 2024

Connor Stallions next season… pic.twitter.com/MyNFQk54r6 — Jake Maltese (@jake_maltese3) January 24, 2024

Will Jim Harbaugh actually pull the trigger on hiring Stalions (known as CIA Stalions to some) to come with him to the Chargers?

Almost certainly not, but that won’t stop people from dreaming and hoping. Connor Stalions has turned into an internet legend, and is fully embracing a villain arc since Michigan ran through the CFP.

Below are some of his recent hits:

Now, social media has a lot of his questions about Stalions’ future. Jim Harbaugh should really set the sports world on fire and hire him with the Chargers.

Nothing would be a funnier middle finger to the NCAA, and we all know Jim Harbaugh loves to stir the pot. Embrace the carnage and give fans what they want. Bring Stalions to the NFL. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.