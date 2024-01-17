Connor Stalions Joins Cameo, Charges Reasonable Price For Personal Videos

Videos by OutKick

Connor Stalions continues to prove he’s not going anywhere.

The former Michigan staffer turned college football villain has fully embraced his bad guy arc ever since leaving the program and the Wolverines making a national title run.

Below are some of his recent hits:

Now, he’s on Cameo charging just $75 for videos that include birthdays, roasts, game recaps, advice or any general questions fans might have.

All things considered, getting to pick the brain of the man who turned into the Joker of college football is an absolute bargain.

Connor Stalions charges $75 for a video on Cameo. (Credit: Connor Stalions/Cameo)

I don’t care what you think about Michigan and Stalions, you have to admit the man is turning into one of the most entertaining figures in recent college football history.

He allegedly was the pointman in arguably the greatest cheating scandal in college football history. Instead of ratting on anyone after being exposed, he took the fall, went silently into the night until the season was over like a made man in the mafia and then re-appeared once it was clear Michigan wasn’t going to be stopped.

Connor Stalions is a hated man in the college football world, but he’s a hero in the state of Michigan. He’ll never pay for a beer again in Ann Arbor.

Was it worth the public scorn and having to resign in disgrace? The answer is yes, and it’s not close.

Where does Stalions go from here? Time will tell, but my opinion on him has shifted dramatically. Anyone willing to go full villain mode after running a cheating operation is the exact kind of bad guy the college football world needs. Soak it up and enjoy it because he’s not going away. I’m here for it. Let me know your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.