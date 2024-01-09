Connor Stalions Treated Like A War Hero By Michigan Fans, And The Internet Isn’t Happy

Videos by OutKick

The Connor Stalions content grind simply doesn’t stop after Michigan won the national title.

Stalions might have resigned after being accused of being the pointman of a massive cheating scandal, but as noted earlier today, that’s hardly motivated him to disappear.

In fact, he appears more ready than ever to embrace a villain role. Whether that’s sitting behind the bench at the Alabama/Michigan game or trolling on X after the Wolverines beat Washington for the title, the man is ready to watch the world burn.

Honestly, I respect it. He’s forever known as the man who is the face of a giant sign-stealing scandal. He might as well lean in.

Connor Stalions enjoys free beers during Michigan title run.

While college football fans might scorn him from polite society, Michigan fans do not. New video has surfaced showing Stalions being rewarded with free beer at a Houston bar as Michigan rocked the Wolverines.

A man can be heard saying “we owe it all” to Stalions as the gift is passed along. Watch the video, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.

In case anyone was curious what Connor Stallions was up to last night, he was at a bar in Houston for the Natty.



Video is courtesy of the person delivering a bucket of beers to Stallions (with his permission, of course). pic.twitter.com/pTRheEcgAi — CFB Home (@CFBHome) January 9, 2024

I think it’s safe to say most football fans are enjoying this rejuvenated Stalions content run we’ve been on over the past 24 hours, but that’s not true for everyone.

There was certainly a bit of pearl-clutching and chatter about rewarding cheating after the video above surfaced.

They embrace cheating. Who would have thought since just last year they were accusing everyone else of cheating. https://t.co/o9s5RctZJq — MSU_RL (@Apocalypse031) January 9, 2024

if i still lived there i would’ve gone and yeeted a tomato at him https://t.co/JjhUSFeBoV — 99.9 % ❀ (@sourpatchkidsx) January 9, 2024

I’m convinced they want to get vacated 😂 https://t.co/5x09PgG1cx — 🟢⚪️ (@Gr33n247) January 9, 2024

How is this a good look for Michigan? — Ray (@RayJH5) January 9, 2024

If you’re busy melting down over this video and because Stalions is being treated like a war hero returning home after a glorious tour of domination, then I suggest you take a chill pill.

Michigan won the national title, and he was the face of controversy nearly all season long. The fact he’s not gloating even more is a testament to the fact he has some common sense.

I’d be starting wars if I was in his shoes after what he endured. All Stalions wants to do is troll and crush beers. Respect. Major respect.

Connor Stalions treated like a hero by Michigan fans. (Credit: USA Today Sports Network)

Serious question: Will Stalions ever pay for a beer again in the state of Michigan? The answer better be no. The team was allegedly stealing signs in violation of NCAA rules for years, and more or less got away with it. Hell, is a statue of him on campus out of the question? Connor Stalions ascended into true legend status the moment the clock hit zero Monday night. The question now is where can he go from here. At least we know he’ll have no problem getting a beer buzz if he wants one.