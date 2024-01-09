Connor Stalions Treated Like A War Hero By Michigan Fans, And The Internet Isn’t Happy

Videos by OutKick
The Connor Stalions content grind simply doesn’t stop after Michigan won the national title.
Stalions might have resigned after being accused of being the pointman of a massive cheating scandal, but as noted earlier today, that’s hardly motivated him to disappear.
In fact, he appears more ready than ever to embrace a villain role. Whether that’s sitting behind the bench at the Alabama/Michigan game or trolling on X after the Wolverines beat Washington for the title, the man is ready to watch the world burn.
Honestly, I respect it. He’s forever known as the man who is the face of a giant sign-stealing scandal. He might as well lean in.
Connor Stalions enjoys free beers during Michigan title run.
While college football fans might scorn him from polite society, Michigan fans do not. New video has surfaced showing Stalions being rewarded with free beer at a Houston bar as Michigan rocked the Wolverines.
A man can be heard saying “we owe it all” to Stalions as the gift is passed along. Watch the video, and hit me with your thoughts at David.Hookstead@outkick.com.
I think it’s safe to say most football fans are enjoying this rejuvenated Stalions content run we’ve been on over the past 24 hours, but that’s not true for everyone.
There was certainly a bit of pearl-clutching and chatter about rewarding cheating after the video above surfaced.
If you’re busy melting down over this video and because Stalions is being treated like a war hero returning home after a glorious tour of domination, then I suggest you take a chill pill.
Michigan won the national title, and he was the face of controversy nearly all season long. The fact he’s not gloating even more is a testament to the fact he has some common sense.
I’d be starting wars if I was in his shoes after what he endured. All Stalions wants to do is troll and crush beers. Respect. Major respect.
Serious question: Will Stalions ever pay for a beer again in the state of Michigan? The answer better be no. The team was allegedly stealing signs in violation of NCAA rules for years, and more or less got away with it. Hell, is a statue of him on campus out of the question? Connor Stalions ascended into true legend status the moment the clock hit zero Monday night. The question now is where can he go from here. At least we know he’ll have no problem getting a beer buzz if he wants one.
This isn’t a shot at the noble David H., as it applies to lots of guys, but I can’t wait until the word “crush” goes back out of style on the sports intertubes. Crush beers. Crush chicken wings. It’s always crush a beer. The words drink & eat will make their comeback, mark my words.
It’s hilarious the snowflakes are melting over this. The weak are exposing themselves. Good on Stallions for living his life and not cowering to the woke mob.