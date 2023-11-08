Connor Stalions Allegedly Ran A Vacuum Business, Sued By HOA He Accused Of Being An MSU Fan Distracting Him

Videos by OutKick

The Connor Stalions saga has captivated the college football world in recent weeks, as more information comes out about the now-former Michigan Wolverines coach.

READ: CONNOR STALIONS AND MICHIGAN ALLEGED CHEATING SCANDAL: TIMELINE AND EVERYTHING FANS NEED TO KNOW

But for what’s already been an incredibly unusual story, the Wall Street Journal may have uncovered one of its weirdest twists and turns.

The Journal wrote a lengthy report Tuesday on Stalions and his background, with a number of interesting details on his life and career. Stalions was apparently always a Michigan super fan, with his one and only goal to join the Wolverines coaching staff, eventually becoming head coach himself.

His, uh, unique, set of scouting skills became more apparent when on staff at Navy early in his career. He even reportedly offered to put his sign-deciphering talents to use there, but was repeatedly rebuffed.

Stalions parlayed a connection into joining the staff in 2022, and purchased a home that spring in Ann Arbor. That’s where it gets weird.

“Not long after he moved in that spring, dozens of old vacuum cleaners appeared on his front porch,” the Journal article says. “The unsightly stash peeved neighbors and sparked the interest of the homeowners association, which sued Stalions for allegedly operating an appliance refurbishing business out of his home in violation of its bylaws.”

Michigan football analyst Connor Stalions stands on the sideline during the team’s game against Rutgers, Sept. 23, 2023 at Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor.

Connor Stalions Wasn’t Well Liked On Amazon

In a response, Stalions defended himself by saying the suit must have been filed by a Michigan State fan.

“I suspect that whoever has chosen to sue me either 1. doesn’t like the fact that I am a veteran; or 2. is a Michigan State fan and knows I am a Michigan football coach and wants to draw my attention away,” Stalions wrote.

According to the Journal, there was one Michigan State fan named “Jeff” who he believed was responsible.

“He uncomfortably questioned me about Michigan football and what goes on in our building, giving me a bad feeling about him. He definitely seemed like someone who wants to distract me with unnecessary time-consuming things like this,” the response said.

Analysts on college football coaching staffs aren’t particularly well paid, so it’s not surprising Stalions would look to secondary sources of income.

But used vacuum refurbishment?

The funniest part is that the reviews on his Amazon storefront were…less than stellar. The Journal reported that several buyers said the vacuums were defective and missing parts. No surprise then that his rating was 2.8 out of 5 stars.

Sure seems like he was much better at figuring out signals than repairing vacuums.