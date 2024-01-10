Connor Bedard To Miss 6-8 Weeks And The All-Star Game, But Could It Also Cost Him The Calder Trophy?

Videos by OutKick

Chicago Blackhawks rookie sensation Connor Bedard will miss 6-8 after suffering a broken jaw in a game against the New Jersey Devils last week.

That time frame means that he will miss the All-Star Game next month in Toronto. He should, however, be healthy in time for the playoffs.

Not to play in, obviously — not with the Blackhawks second to last in the NHL — but to watch from home.

Bedard missing out on the All-Star Game is a major bummer for all parties involved. The 18-year-old was set to become the youngest All-Star in the league’s history. Additionally, his strong rookie campaign to this point made him one of the biggest stories of the 2023-24 season.

The league will be bumming pretty hard about not having one of its more marketable players missing out on the festivities.

Another Blackhawk will get the nod to represent the team in Toronto, but the question is who? The team is so depleted by injuries that the only All-Star candidate left might be the mascot.

It’s always disappointing to see an exciting player miss out on the All-Star game due to injury. However, that’s the nature of hockey and sports in general. People get injured.

Unfortunately, that injury could cost Bedard more than an All-Star appearance.

With Connor Bedard sidelined, Arizona’s Logan Cooley is one rookie who could make a strong case for the Calder Trophy. (Photo by Norm Hall/NHLI via Getty Images)

Could Bedard’s Injury Cost Him The Calder Trophy?

I think you’d have been hard-pressed to find anyone willing to argue against Bedard being the odds-on favorite to win the Calder Cup as the NHL’s Rookie of the Year.

However, this injury could unfortunately complicate that quest. There’s a precedent here, and it involves another guy named Connor.

Edmonton Oilers star Connor McDavid suffered an injury that limited his rookie campaign to just 45 games. That meant that he finished third in voting behind then-Flyers D-man Shayne Gostisbehere and Calder winner Artemi Panarin (who was 24-years-old and had years of pro experience in Russia before his “rookie” season, but whatever) who was a member of the Blackhawks at the time.

Bedard’s first 39 NHL games — in which he churned out 33 points — are Calder-worthy. However, his two-month absence will open the door for others to make their rookie of the year cases.

Arizona Coyotes rookie Logan Cooley is usually thought to be having the second-best rookie season behind Bedard. This will give him some time to throw down some performances that will be fresh in voters’ minds.

Others who now have a chance to take a run at the Calder are Devils defenceman Luke Hughes, Blue Jackets forward Adam Fantilli, and Ducks center Leo Carlsson.

I don’t think anyone will forget the start of Bedard’s season, but these guys have a chance to really shine down the stretch and make a case for the Calder Trophy.

