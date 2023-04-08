Connecticut Man Arrested For DUI After Crashing His Car Into Police Department Entrance Sign

Videos by OutKick

Sometimes your subconscious will alert you to something and help guide you. Sometimes you have too much to drink, it grabs control of the steering wheel, and crashes you into a sign in front of a police department and you get arrested for DUI.

A Connecticut man’s subconscious did just that earlier this week after he allegedly has too much to drink. Police were called to a crash around 4 p.m. on Tuesday afternoon. They didn’t have to go far because the crash took place in front of the Plainfield Police Department.

Man arrested for DUI after crashing his Honda into police department’s entrance sign (Image Credit: Plainfield Police Department)

When officers arrived they found a silver Honda Accord, with significant front-end damage, next to a pile rubble. The pile it turns out used to be the front entrance sign to the police department. 30-year-old Mason Heath was also on the scene.

The car was registered to him and officers on the scene suspected that he was under the influence. Police say Heath attempted to perform the field sobriety test and failed them. He was arrested and refused to take a breathalyzer while he was being booked.

Police conducted an investigation into the accident and allege that Heath was traveling at a high rate of speed prior to the accident. He lost control of the car – when his subconscious took over- and crashed into the sign.

Mason Heath’s mugshot (Image Credit: Plainfield Police Department)

There Aren’t Many DUI Arrests That Go Down Quite Like This One

Heath was charged with failure to maintain a proper lane, traveling unreasonably fast, and operating under the influence of drugs/alcohol. He was released on a $10,000 bond.

His court date is scheduled for later this month.

This is a subconscious that is tired of your crap. It’s been pushed one too many times and decided to take matters into its own hands.

If being arrested for a DUI after destroying the entrance sign to a police department isn’t enough of a wakeup call, I don’t know what is.

I just hope my subconscious likes me enough to hide the keys from me if I’m ever in this situation.