Congressional Baseball Game Targeted by Group Offering Bounties for the Whereabouts of Supreme Court Justices

In an era where any words that are not to the liking of progressives are considered “violence,” activist groups continue to threaten politicians they don’t like with impunity.

An organization calling themselves “ShutDown DC” stated recently that they intended to target the Congressional Baseball Game. This same group also purposefully “disrupted” Brett Kavanaugh during his dinner:

“We disrupted Brett Kavanaugh’s steak dinner and we will disrupt the Congressional Baseball Game. The monsters tearing apart our country deserve no peace.”

They continued, “If 100s of us turn out to the Congressional Baseball Game this month and risk arrest, there’s a real chance we could shut the whole thing down.”

A report from Fox News covered that the same group offered bounties of $50-200 for “confirmed sightings” of conservative Supreme Court Justices:

“ShutDown DC tweeted a message earlier this month offering to pay bounties of $50 per tip to Washington, D.C., area service workers who shared information on “confirmed sightings” of Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Samuel Alito, Clarence Thomas, Neil Gorsuch, Amy Coney Barrett or John Roberts. The group added that it would pay $200 if a justice was still at the location 30 minutes later.”

The Congressional Baseball Game in particular has a disturbing history with threats, as a left wing activist shot Republican Representative Steve Scalise at the event five years ago.

This also comes on the heels of an attempted assassination at the home of Brett Kavanaugh and abortion protestors swarming Clarence Thomas’s private residence:

“Words are violence,” we’re told, with social media companies banning or censoring users if they “misgender” someone.

Just recently, Senator Josh Hawley was accused of opening up “trans-people to violence” with a specific line of questioning on who can get pregnant.

When it comes to politicians on the right however, there seems to be no amount of rhetoric that is worthy of being deemed “violence.”

Allowing progressives to set the parameters of acceptable discourse has led to this inevitable double standard.

Corporations, newsrooms, universities and pop culture have all allowed woke activists to redefine language and now live in fear of being criticized by the left on social media.

Instead of universal condemnation for the intent to target a harmless Congressional tradition, the same organizations that rush to issue statements on any perceived offense will be silent.

“Threats of violence” only seem to matter if the left decides it does.