Congress New A.I. Bill Will Punish South Park, Saturday Night Live, Comedy In General

Leave it up to our brilliant politicians to make things even worse.

A new Congressional bill set to limit artificial intelligence has DANGEROUS ramifications that the powers-that-be don’t want you to know about.

Unfortunately it’s sponsored and supported by both Democrats and Republicans, proving once again that some politicians don’t have the American people’s best interests and freedoms at heart and only care about their lobbyist groups. (And Big-whatever: Pharma, Tech, you name it)

Most troublesome, if this bill becomes a law you can kiss the world of comedy and parodies goodbye because it will effectively make the likes of South Park, Saturday Night Live, and anyone that mocks or imitates someone else illegal.

Trey Parker & Matt Stone of South Park fame would face big challenges if the No AI FRAUD Act goes through. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc)

LET ME BREAK IT DOWN FOR YOU

The bipartisan bill is called the No Artificial Intelligence Fake Replicas And Unauthorized Duplications (No AI FRAUD) Act.

On the surface, it’s meant to protect American’s individual rights – you know how college athletes are all about the NIL (Name, Image, Likeness) these days? That’s what this bill is supposed to protect so that companies and brands can’t just take your image and voice and use it as they please.

That part makes sense. The hell do I want a damn robot getting paid for things I do without me being compensated?!

The problem is however that the law is SO wide-stretching that it will go after anyone that makes parodies, does voice impressions, political cartoons and much more. Essentially the freedom that content creators and comedians will not only be gone – but will also be penalized.

If this bill goes through, George Carlin will be spinning over in his grave.

SUQIAN, CHINA – JANUARY 5, 2024 – A custom ChatGPT store is set to go live in Suqian, Jiangsu province, China, January 5, 2024. (Photo credit should read CFOTO/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

SOUTH PARK, SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE WILL BE TARGETED

The bill would protect the “voices and depictions” of all human beings “living or dead.” So for example, when Elvis Presley goes AI later this year in concert – he will rightfully be compensated. This bill would have protected him and all of us either way.

But this is when the slippery slope happens.

The bill will also go after anyone who “digitally depicts, replicates, or imitates” any individual’s likeness or uses any digital technology to alter anything about the subject.

That’s pretty much 75% of what South Park based their whole franchise on.

Remember when the show would mock Michael Jackson’s high voice? Or Saddam Hussein? That too would be illegal under the “digital voice replica,” because it would “imitate, or approximate an individual that they did not actually perform.” And it doesn’t matter if it’s an actual voice, a simulation, a computer – all digital means and technologies are screwed under this bill – just giving that much more power to the government and their Big Tech overlords.

THE AI BILL IS AN ATTACK ON FREEDOM OF SPEECH / EXPRESSION

This isn’t just about creating a deep fake and claiming that this person endorsed a certain political candidate or a certain product, this is about not even being able to mock, impersonate, or make fun of them – even in a sarcastic manner! It’s the “No Fun Police” on steroids.

To be it another way – the elites don’t want to be made fun of and will punish you if you dare go against them. It’s like China’s communist dictator Xi Jinping banning Winnie the Pooh and imprisoning anyone who dared say that he looked like the fat lovably Disney character.

Without getting too into the weeds with the details, the bill says that the only way you can write comedic bits about someone else is if you both sign off on a legally binding collective bargaining agreement.

HARSH PENALTIES IN AI BILL

Do you know those disclaimer messages that South Park and The Pat McAfee Show have before their programs airs that essentially inform everyone they are just joking around and don’t sue them?

Guess what – those wouldn’t matter. The law specifically says that it is “no defense to inform the audience” that the depiction of a celebrity or entity may actually be sarcastic. It’s written right there in the damn bill that even if you say you’re a parody, you can still be sued!

Bottom line, if the “No AI FRAUD” bill is passed it would hurt content creators, artistic expression and freedom of speech in general. It would also hurt how YOU get news and information.

Yes, we need to limit artificial intelligence because it’s going to clearly get out of hand but it needs to be done in a logical way. We don’t need old politicians that have no clue about technology coming up to us like that famous Steve Buscemi “How do you do, fellow kids?” meme.

Oh my bad, that meme would also be illegal if this bill passes.