Confused Draymond Green Thinks He Got ‘Snubbed’ From Team USA Roster

Draymond Green, or the shell of DG, believes he got snubbed from a Team USA roster spot in a reactionary video to the recent selections. Team USA’s Olympic counsel didn’t select Draymond in their 41-man provisional roster.

Today’s Draymond Green is generally believed to be in his dog days, following a legacy of playing for a dynastic Warriors team and as a two-time Team USA selection. Draymond helped both teams win gold, once in 2016 in Rio de Janeiro and in 2020 at the Tokyo Olympic Games.

Draymond Green Thinks The NBA Doesn’t Want Him Anymore

Green feels as if the league is tacitly alerting him that he’s no longer a spring chicken, with Team USA’s decision for the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Evidently it’s Green that needed Team USA more than Team USA needed Green. Still, his ‘shocked’ response was classically Draymond. Green added a promise that if Team USA wanted to change their mind on ‘snubbing’ him, he’d have a Samsonite ready and be willing to hop on the first flight to Paris.

“If I got a call because some guys drop off that list that’s just unforeseen for whatever reasons, and then I need to fill a spot on that team, guess what?” Draymond, 33, said on his podcast with The Volume sports network. “I’ll be ready with my bags packed and go play in a third Olympics because I’m not too big to be (a) second (choice).”

—@money23green responds to being omitted from the USA Basketball Pool pic.twitter.com/Bt8r1Mgout — The Volume (@TheVolumeSports) January 29, 2024

One detail Draymond Green seriously overlooked provided a clear answer to his ‘snubbing.’

The league suspended Green on two occasions this season, resulting in 17 games missed stemming from his penalties. The Olympics selection team headed by former NBA player Grant Hill reportedly cited Green’s missed games this season after the NBA indefinitely suspended him for carelessly swinging an arm at Jusuf Nurkic’s face.

Golden State Warriors Great Left Out

Golden State teammate Stephen Curry appeared on the 41-man list of potential selections. In 19 games played this season, Draymond Green averages 9.3 points, 6.1 assists and 5.9 rebounds. Missed time considered, Green seems a step behind from his old Olympic days.

After watching one NBA game lead to a fight in France, the league may be hedging its bets on watching another break out by keeping Draymond out of Paris.

“[Green’s] contributions have been significant, and he is a real part of the legacy of this organization for his excellence,” Team USA executive Grant Hill said during a virtual meeting on Jan 24. “But I think just in lieu of sort of what’s transpired this year, we made a decision to not have [Green] on this list with this particular point in time with the process.”

Did Draymond Green get snubbed? Or is it an over-reaction?