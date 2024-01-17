Company Claims Patrick Mahomes’ Helmet Did Its Job Even Though We All Saw It Shatter

Videos by OutKick

Last weekend’s Chiefs-Dolphins game presented some of the wildest scenes from an NFL game in recent memory. Aside from the glorious sight of a frosty Andy Reid mustache, the most memorable image from the entire night was probably Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes wearing a helmet with a shattered outer shell.

It happened when Mahomes was trying to dash the end zone and he was stood up by Miami safety DeShon Elliott.

The collision caused a big chink of Mahomes’ helmet to fly off.

A piece of Patrick Mahomes' helmet came flying off. 😮 pic.twitter.com/m2bFObIhnq — Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) January 14, 2024

Of course, you never want to see pieces of debris flying off of someone’s brain bucket.

However, VICIS, the company that made it says that despite that bad look, the helmet did its job.

An official statement from VICIS. pic.twitter.com/83Qa8kpz7n — VICIS (@vicispro) January 16, 2024

Helmet Manufacturer VICIS Said Mahomes’ Helmet Did What It’s Supposed To Do, Despite Part Of The Shell Flying Off

Mahomes VIVIS lid costs close to $900, and according to the company itself, it was money well spent.

“While outer shell damage is not ideal, the ZERO2 helmet did its job of protecting Patrick Mahomes during a head-to-head impact during unprecedented cold temperatures,” VICIS said in a statement.

“The exclusive multi-layer technology employed in the VICIS ZERO2 helmet model utilizes a deformable outer shell, RFLX impact absorption layer, followed by a stiff inner shell. This design approach is similar to the crumple zone of modern cars, effectively absorbing and dispersing impact forces at the point of contact.”

This makes a lot of sense, especially when they use the crumple zone example. It may not be pretty, but that energy that caused the outer shell to shatter was dissipated. That means it didn’t impact Mahomes’ brain.

However, the temperatures were so extreme, that it seems like they may have played a role as well.

“Extreme conditions like those experienced in Saturday evening’s NFL playoff game are bound to test the limits of even the highest-performing products.”

There were a lot of things we thought about going into that game. “Helmets cracking” was not on my bingo card.

The NFL recently partnered with VICIS to develop some position-specific helmets, especially for quarterbacks. This came after an uptick in head injuries during the 2022 season.

Hopefully, they take a look at that incident. Just to make sure that there truly aren’t any major flaws with the design.

