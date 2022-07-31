Horrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games Puts Multiple Riders In Hospital

A very scary scene unfolded at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday when cyclists collided in a terrible crash. The multi-rider accident forced the event to be abandoned altogether.

The accident occurred during a qualifying heat in the men’s 15km qualifier. England’s Matt Walls flew all the way over the barrier along with his bike and was taken away by ambulance after over a half-hour worth of medical attention. Racer Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and was taken to a nearby hospital as well.

The accident also impacted spectators with one leaving in a wheelchair and a little girl receiving medical attention as well.

Videos and images of the crash are truly insane.

British Cycling posted an update on Sunday afternoon explaining that Walls received stitches in his forehead before being discharged from the hospital.

Thankfully, the injured spectators did not need to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

This particular accident comes just one day after English cyclist Joe Truman was knocked unconscious in a horrible crash of his own.

Cyclists in the velodrome can reach speeds up to 60 mph. Obviously, a cycling accident traveling at that speed can cause some serious injuries.

