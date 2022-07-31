Horrifying Cycling Crash At Commonwealth Games Puts Multiple Riders In Hospital

A very scary scene unfolded at the Commonwealth Games on Sunday when cyclists collided in a terrible crash. The multi-rider accident forced the event to be abandoned altogether.

The accident occurred during a qualifying heat in the men’s 15km qualifier. England’s Matt Walls flew all the way over the barrier along with his bike and was taken away by ambulance after over a half-hour worth of medical attention. Racer Matt Bostock was taken off on a stretcher and was taken to a nearby hospital as well.

The accident also impacted spectators with one leaving in a wheelchair and a little girl receiving medical attention as well.

Videos and images of the crash are truly insane.

Huge highspeed collision with multiple involved at #velopark. Matt Walls of England jumped over the barriers into the crowd. #Brimingham2022 pic.twitter.com/xl19aFbicc — Anuj Chaman (@AnujChaman) July 31, 2022

Rough velodrome crash at the games. pic.twitter.com/rrOtO0Twgk — Tim Brannigan (@tim_brannigan) July 31, 2022

British Cycling posted an update on Sunday afternoon explaining that Walls received stitches in his forehead before being discharged from the hospital.

Update: Following medical treatment in hospital, Matt Walls has been discharged with stitches in his forehead, but thankfully no major injuries. Our best wishes go to all riders and spectators involved in the crash and thanks go to the medical teams for their expert care. — British Cycling (@BritishCycling) July 31, 2022

Thankfully, the injured spectators did not need to be taken to the hospital for treatment.

This particular accident comes just one day after English cyclist Joe Truman was knocked unconscious in a horrible crash of his own.

Cyclists in the velodrome can reach speeds up to 60 mph. Obviously, a cycling accident traveling at that speed can cause some serious injuries.