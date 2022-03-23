Commanders’ Radio Station Ends Partnership, Cites Willingness To Provide ‘Honest, Objective Information’

The media company that runs the Washington Commanders flagship radio station will no longer carry the team’s games.

The team’s flagship station, 980 AM in Washington D.C. — run by media company Audacy — has been the home of the team for many years. The station was owned by team owner Dan Snyder before being sold at a reported massive loss in 2018.

A view of a Washington Commanders helmet on display during a press conference to introduce quarterback Carson Wentz at Inova Sports Performance Center on March 17, 2022, in Ashburn, Virginia. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images).

Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that Kevin Sheehan, who hosts the morning sports talk program on 980, made the announcement on Wednesday morning.

“The organization and the company disagreed on the value of the broadcasts and the station believed it was also important to continue to be able to provide honest, objective information, analysis, and commentary about the Commanders,” the station said in a statement.

The outlet reports that Sheehan elaborated on that on air, noting the importance of being able to speak truthfully about the team.

“It was important for us to continue to provide what we provide on our talk shows,” he said on the air. “Which is honest, objective analysis about the team.”

Richmond Times-Dispatch reports the team has now been dropped by both area stations in less than a year.

