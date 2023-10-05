Commanders Giving Too Many Points To Bears

Videos by OutKick

Bears vs. Commanders, 8:15 ET

The NFL is back and while they tried to give us a good matchup for Sunday Night Football earlier in the week, it fell flat. Then they gave us the Seahawks vs. Giants (and, yes, they both made the playoffs last season, but neither should be in primetime this year) for Monday Night Football. Now they are back to their nonsense with putting teams like the Bears and Commanders on primetime, but as I always say: it really doesn’t matter what teams are playing, football is better than no football. And, even more importantly, I am excited for tonight’s game because I have a play that will cash.

The Bears are a complete disaster of a squad so far. It didn’t matter who was under center for the Packers, they destroyed the Bears. The next week, they allowed the Buccaneers to look like Super Bowl contenders as they continuously turned the ball over. An expected loss to the Chiefs turned into a big blowout with little competitive effort. But, last week… last week was the worst. The Bears were clicking, they were looking great on offense and even held the Broncos to just seven points in the first half. Somehow, the Bears allowed a 21-point lead to slip away in the second half and they ended up losing the game 31-28. Were there any positives that we can take away from that game? Sure. Justin Fields looked great. He had just seven incompletions in the game and passed for 335 yards, four touchdowns and one interception. The Bears also had a 100-yard rusher and receiver in the same game. The defense doesn’t have their coordinator and has only gotten two sacks through four games. They’ve allowed at least 27 points to every opponent as well. The Commanders aren’t exactly a dominant offense, and they’ve allowed the most sacks to opponents this season. Perhaps the Bears can finally get some pressure on the quarterback.

PHILADELPHIA, PA – OCTOBER 1: Sam Howell #14 of the Washington Commanders runs with the football during the first half against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on October 1, 2023 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Kathryn Riley/Getty Images)

The Commanders are just 2-2 but have a chance to get to 5-2 if they can win their next three against the Bears, Giants, and Falcons. All three should be winnable games so they have to be licking their chops. I mentioned that the Commanders have allowed the most sacks this season. I’ve actually been pretty impressed with quarterback Sam Howell when he has time to throw the ball. He spreads the ball well to his targets and has been able to be effective at least on the first two levels of passes. Their run game has left a bit to be desired. The Bears defense has been bad, but the Commanders haven’t been that much better. They allowed 30+ points in their past three games. They’ve beaten just the Broncos and the Cardinals. Beating Denver in Denver is fairly impressive, and the Cardinals are more competitive than expected, but neither team is that impressive. They played the Eagles last week and were competitive, forcing the game into overtime. Fields is like the Wish.com version of Jalen Hurts. Playing both of these quarterbacks back-to-back should favor the Commanders defense.

I have to expect that this is a fairly sloppy game. It could be like the Seahawks vs. Giants where they had a penalty virtually every play. The bigger thing to me is that the Commanders are giving up way too many points in this game. The Bears might not win but should be able to keep the game within a field goal. I do think this is a game the Bears could win if Fields replicates the production from last week and this is the worst offense the Bears have had to face this season. Take the Bears +6.

