Commanders Feel ‘Pretty Good’ With Quarterback Sam Howell, But Should They?

The Washington Commanders are howlin’ for Sam Howell. The Commanders feel like the surprise team out of the NFC next season with their new QB. But is the former Tar Heel enough to propel this team into the playoffs? (Don’t count on it.)

Commanders head coach Ron Rivera gave Howell rave reviews, weeks away from their season debut. Rivera crowned Howell as the undisputed starter.

Sam Howell, franchise starter? (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Sam Howell, Diamond in the Rough or Delusion?

There’s plenty of hesitance to be had for a team that’s been reliant on a carousel of quarterbacks since losing the great Kirk Cousins.

“We feel pretty comfortable, pretty good about the guy this year. We feel very strongly — I know I do — going into this season that we’ve got a guy,” Rivera said, relayed by ESPN.

“For three seasons, I’ve always felt that I had a question mark, and now it feels like, ‘OK, this is pretty good.’ I mean, I’m pretty comfortable, pretty confident and I look forward to seeing it.”

Rivera had question marks in the past for good reason. The Commanders employed Taylor Heinicke, Carson Wentz and Alex Smith in previous seasons. None of those guys stood out in their respective campaigns in Washington.

: Head coach Ron Rivera. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

So is Rivera giving Howell praise based on dramatically low expectations? Possibly.

Howell is coming into his season season with just one game of experience. In his lone career start (and win), he completed 11 of 19 passes for 169 yards (57.9 completion percentage), a touchdown and an interception.

Rivera and new offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy have tapped into a franchise starter with Howell this offseason, or the coach is bluffing.

Howell is slotted as QB1, with veteran Jacoby Brissett as QB2 and former Georgia QB Jake Fromm third in the depth chart.

It’s safe to say that an early-season slump by Howell could prompt the Commanders to side with Brissett, who’s been a reliable backup in the league for a while.

Fromm started with the Bills in 2020 but fizzled out there and with the New York Giants. Still, at 25 years of age, Fromm bears potential.

ASHBURN, VA – JULY 28: Sam Howell of the Washington Commanders. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)